Ola Gen 3 electric scooter to be revealed on 31st January

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric has announced that the brand will be unveiling its new electric scooters based on the Gen 3 platform on 31st January. Ola Electric claims that the new platform has a revolutionary approach which should help in improving the new scooters significantly.

The latest Gen 3 platform from Ola Electric will feature an innovative magnetless motor, integrated single board electronics, and will utilize the battery as a structural element within the chassis. This new design is expected to lower the bill of materials (BOM) costs by 20 per cent over the next year, while simultaneously enhancing overall performance by 26 per cent.

At the heart of the Ola Gen 3 platform lies the "Inside the Box" architecture. This concept integrates the motor, battery, and electronics into a cohesive unit. Notably, with the Gen 3, the battery pack serves as a structural component, thereby improving the vehicle's rigidity and safety while also functioning as a power source. Ola asserts that this innovative arrangement of components facilitates greater scalability, allowing the company to manufacture a wide variety of electric scooters, ranging from compact models for daily commuting to high-performance variants.

The Ola Gen 3 platform not only features upgraded packaging but also integrates a state-of-the-art battery system that utilizes domestically manufactured 4680 battery cells. These advanced cells are reported to exhibit a 10 per cent increase in energy density compared to their predecessors. To enhance both efficiency and longevity, the cells are constructed with in-moulded bus bars.

In the development of the Gen 3 platform, Ola Electric has introduced magnetless motors. By substituting traditional permanent magnets with magnetized electrical coils, these innovative motors are said to provide superior torque and efficiency while reducing dependence on rare earth materials. Ola asserts that this advancement not only boosts motor performance but also fosters a more sustainable manufacturing process.

Additionally, the Ola Gen 3 platform aims to simplify its electronics by integrating multiple components into a single, high-performance multi-core processor. According to Ola, this consolidation minimizes wiring complexity, improves reliability, and facilitates the implementation of advanced features.

At the core of this new platform lies Ola Electric's Central Compute Board, which is claimed to surpass any existing electronics board for two-wheelers in terms of power. This enhancement is expected to enable the company to further advance its future technologies, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

