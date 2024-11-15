Ola Electric to soon start manufacturing electric motorcycles: Bhavish Aggarwal

Nearly three months after Ola Electric launched its first electric motorcycle Roadster in India, India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer is gearing up to roll out the first units for its customers. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Founder at Ola Electric has confirmed that the EV maker is closer to hitting production lines to manufacture the electric motorcycle it launched in August this year. Ola Electric had showcased three more electric bikes besides the entry-level Roadster and aims to capture the segment soon with an array of offerings.

Bhavish Aggarwal took to the social media platforms to hint that Ola Electric is closer to the production of the electric motorcycles as he shared an update on the EV maker's new Gigafactory where these models are to be developed. He wrote, “Futurefactory is scaling up with the motorcycle coming soon. And the Gigafactory is getting closer to commercial production." Ola Electric had launched its first electric motorcycle Roadster at ₹75,000 on August 15. The bookings for the Roadster was also opened at the same time. Ola had said that the delivery of the electric motorcycle will start from January next year. The launch timeline of the other electric motorcycles have not been confirmed yet.

Ola Roadster electric motorcycle: Highlights

The Ola Roadster motorcycle is offered in three broad variants - Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. They are priced at ₹74,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹1,99,999 (ex-showroom) respectively. These bikes will be offered with three battery pack options - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. The Ola Roadster can clock 0-40 kmph in 2.8 seconds and has a claimed range of 200 km with a 4.5 kWh battery. The top speed of the Roadster X is 124 kmph.

In terms of features, the Ola Roadster will offer three riding modes including Sports, Normal, and Eco. It will also offer a 4.3-inch LCD segment display powered by MoveOS 5, Ola Maps Navigation (Turn by Turn), advanced regen, cruise control, Riding Modes, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts, OTA updates and more. The motorcycle comes with Digital Key Unlock and Ola Electric App connectivity among others.

Ola Electric faces probe amid sales and service controversy

Ola Electric's announcement comes at a time when the electric vehicle manufacturer is in the eye of a storm around its alleged poor sales and service record. The consumer watchdog CCPA has asked Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to conduct an investigation into the matter after more than 10,000 complainst were filed by Ola customers over its alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices.

