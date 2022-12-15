HT Auto
Ola Electric to roll out MoveOS 3 next week for S1 & S1 Pro electric scooters

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola Electric has announced that MoveOS 3 will be rolling out for everyone next week. Bhavish says that the MoveOS 3 adds major features and big performance improvements to the software. Till now, MoveOS 3 was available only for beta testers. Ola Electric has already announced the features that will come with MoveOS 3. 

By: HT Auto Desk
15 Dec 2022
Ola Electric currently has S1 Pro, S1 and S1 Air in its line-up. The S1 Pro is the flagship scooter whereas the S1 Air is the entry-level version.
The MoveOS 3 has added features that were first announced at the launch of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The scooter finally gets Hill Hold Control which holds the scooter holds the scooter on an incline. This should make it easier to climb the hill. Till now, the scooter would roll back for some distance because it would take a second before registering the throttle input.

The new software update has also enabled Hypercharging so the electric scooter can be charged up to 50 km in just 15 minutes. Ola Electric is working on increasing the number of Hyperchargers and the application now shows the location of the Hyperchargers. 

MoveOS 3 also added proximity unlock to the S1 and S1 Pro. So, now the rider does not need to enter the pin code or use the mobile application to unlock the scooter. Because of proximity unlock, the scooter would be able to recognize the mobile phone and unlock the scooter automatically. 

Ola Electric says that the acceleration of the scooters has been improved in the Sports Mode and the Hyper Mode. There is a new Vacation Mode feature that lets the scooter's battery go into a sort of hibernation mode which lasts up to 200 days. 

The scooter would now be able to store documents and there are call alerts as well as auto-replies. Ola has also added profiles, widgets and a party mode feature.

 

