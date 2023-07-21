Ola Electric to open purchase window for its S1 Air e-scooter from this date

Ola S1 Air is an eagerly-awaited model, especially because of its comparatively lowe price point as against not just its rivals but also other Ola Electric scooter versions. The company has said that members of the Ola Community can make the bookings even before July 28 and can look forward to an introductory pricing of ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited purchase window will remain open between July 28 and 30 while those making the purchase thereafter will have to pay ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the scooter.

The Ola S1 Air gets a smaller 3 kWh battery pack at its core and claims to have a per-charge range of around 125 kms. It has a top speed of 90 kmph. While these figures may be less impressive than what the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, it is important to note that the company is looking at capturing a larger share of the market with a version that is more affordable. “Our goal with the S1 Air has always been to make India's electric vehicle revolution accessible to all. The success of the S1 and S1 Pro has made electric vehicles mainstream in the country," an Ola spokesperson was quoted as saying in a press statement issued by the company. "We are conﬁdent that the arrival of the S1 Air will soon mark the end of the ICE Age in India’s scooter industry."

