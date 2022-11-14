HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric To Open 100 Showrooms Across India By December

Want to buy an Ola electric scooter? EV brand to open 100 showrooms soon

Ola Electric had aimed to change how Indians bought vehicles by removing dealers and delivering electric scooters straight to customers. However, the decision to launch showrooms is a shift from that strategy.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2022, 08:48 AM
Ola Electric will come up with showrooms to sell its electric scooters for the first time since its launch in 2021. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/bhash)
Ola Electric is set to open 100 showrooms across India, its first since the EV brand launched in India in August 2021. Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, made the announcement which is seen as a shift in strategy from the EV brand. The showrooms, which are termed as ‘experience centres’, will have its electric scooters like S1, S1 Pro and the recently-launched S1 Air on display. This will help its customers to directly interact with Ola representatives before buying the products.

Aggarwal took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, “Opening 100 experience centres across India in next 45 days. Would you like fancy and large experience centres or simple and functional but in the right location?" The showrooms are expected to come up by the end of this year while the locations are still not confirmed. Recently, Ola Electric said it will soon start delivering electric scooters to its customers within two to three days of placing order.

Aggarwal believes that these showrooms will enable even more people to experience the company's battery-powered offerings. He had earlier said, “Customers loving the convenience of online purchases and test rides - thousands a day and growing. Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products!"

Until now, Ola Electric used to deliver its e-scooters directly to the doorsteps of customers. The EV brand relied on online purchases of its products which did not offer physical experience of buying a vehicle, something Indians are used to in case of all other brands. The decision to open showrooms is seen as a shift in strategy from Ola Electric which has been backing the idea of removing dealers' role between the manufacturer and customers.

According to Ola Electric, 20 such experience centres have already been opened. The company had also revealed plans to open a total of 200 such facilities by March next year.

Ola Electric is currently the number one electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India based on sales volumes in October. Recently, it became the fastest in EV two-wheeler segment to roll out one lakh units of electric scooters. The 1,00,000th unit was rolled out from the company's FutureFactory located in Tamil Nadu.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2022, 08:48 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 S1 Pro S1 Air Bhavish Aggarwal
