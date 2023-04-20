HT Auto
Ola Electric to install 100 hyperchargers in 50 locations in this city

Ola Electric has announced via social media that it plans to install 100 hyperchargers in 50 locations in the city of Bengaluru. The electric two-wheeler maker promises a hypercharger station within 15 minutes from most corners of the city, which should help ease range anxiety among Ola S1 customers. At present, the hyperchargers are free to use for all S1 and S1 Pro customers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2023, 14:07 PM
Ola Electric has not provided a timeline for when these hyperchargers will be installed across the Karnataka capital. The company though has been in an aggressive expansion mode and it won’t be surprising to see these chargers pop up across the city over the next couple of weeks. Bengaluru is also where the manufacturer is headquartered and it only makes sense to expand its fast-charging network from there on.

Also Read : Ola Electric's MoveOS 4 update to add new bling called Concert Mode

The Ola hypercharger promises DC fast charging with a range of 50 km in 15 minutes of charging, up to 70 per cent state of charge. With MoveOS 3, users can locate a hypercharger on the S1 electric scooter’s digital console. The Ola app also gives you real-time updates about the charging status on your phone.

With over two lakh strong customers pan India and counting, Ola Electric will have to be ready with an equally robust charging network to support its customers’ charging needs. The hyperchargers though are only available for S1 and S1 Pro customers, while the S1 Air customers will have to make do with AC charging only, in order to keep costs in check. Apart from the hypercharger network, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro get a 750-watt portable charger, while the S1 Air gets a 500-watt portable charger. Both units support slow charging.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2023, 14:06 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Hyperchargers Ola Electric Hyperchargers Bengaluru
