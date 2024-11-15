Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric To Face Ccpa Probe Over Poor Service, Product Standards

Ola Electric to face CCPA probe over poor service, product standards

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Nov 2024, 08:28 AM
Follow us on:
Consumer watchdog CCPA had earlier sent a notice to Ola Electric after several customer complaints over its deficiency in service standards and produc
...
Consumer watchdog CCPA has asked the Bureau of Indian Standards to conduct a detailed investigation into poor service and product-related issues faced by Ola electric customers. The EV maker has been in the eye of storm triggered by its unsatisfied customers on social media platforms over past several months. (REUTERS)

Ola Electric continues to be under the scanner over its alleged poor after-sales service and other issues flagged by unsatisfied EV customers over the past several months. Consumer watchdog Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has now decided to conduct an investigation into the service standard and product-related issues at Ola Electric. The decision comes weeks after it had sent a show-cause notice to the EV maker, India's largest manufacturer in the electric two-wheeler segment, over alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices.

According to a report on Reuters, Nidhi Khare, Secretary of Consumers Affairs, has confirmed that the CCPA has asked the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to conduct a detailed investigation into the allegations of poor service and product. When contacted, Ola Electric did not respond to the development.

Ola claims 99% of complaints resolved

Last month, Ola Electric had claimed that it has resolved more than 99 per cent of the 10,644 customer complaints which led to CCPA issuing a show-cause notice against it. The EV maker had said that the complaints were resolved successfully within the timeframe set by the CCPA. It had also said most of the complaints raised by customers were minor. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and founder at Ola Electric, had said, “Two-thirds of it actually are just minor issues like loose parts or customers unfamiliar with the software used."

Also Read : Ola Electric fast-tracks Gen3 product launch to January 2025

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Cruiser
₹ 2.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Diamondhead
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric Roadster
BatteryCapacity Icon16 kWh Range Icon579 km
₹ 74,999 - 2.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Adventure
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric S1 Air
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ola Electric S1 X
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Ola Electric is currently the leading electric two--wheeler manufacturer in India with a market share hovering around 30 per cent. The EV maker sells three versions of its electric scooters which include the S1 X, S1 Air and S1 Pro. All these models have been offered at discounted rates this season in an effort to boost sales and market share. Ola Electric had launched its maiden IPO in August this year. However, it has been witnessing steady decline in its share prices as well as market share amid the ongoing controversy.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 08:28 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Electric vehicle EVs
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS