Ola Electric to expand reach in India, add over 3,000 touchpoints in a single day

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Dec 2024, 11:38 AM
  • Ola Electric plans to increase its presence by achieving 4,000 showrooms with service centres on December 20.
Bhavish Aggarwal Ola Electric
Amid controversy and central investigation over its allegedly poor after sales service, Ola Electric plans to go on the offensive to add more than 3,000 new showrooms and service centres on December 20. (REUTERS)
Bhavish Aggarwal Ola Electric
Amid controversy and central investigation over its allegedly poor after sales service, Ola Electric plans to go on the offensive to add more than 3,000 new showrooms and service centres on December 20.

Ola Electric is planning to expand its footprint aggressively across India amid allegations of poor after sales servicing. India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that it will increase its sales and service touchpoints to 4,000 centres across the country on December 20. The EV maker currently has around 800 stores selling its electric scooters like Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1 X among others. Some of these stores also provide servicing facilities.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO at Ola Electric, took to social media to reveal the EV maker's expansion plans this month. He said Ola will add around 3,200 showrooms across India on December 2 during an event. “Goal to be as close to our customers as possible. All stores opening together on 20th Dec across India. Probably the biggest single day store opening ever," wrote Aggarwal on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Also Read : Ola Electric Gig and S1 Z models with portable battery packs launched

Ola Electric's expansion move gains significance amid the recent controversy surrounding the EV maker's after sales and service record. It is currently under the scanner of the consumer watchdog Central Consumer Protection Agency (CCPA) for its alleged ‘violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices’. The EV maker is currently being investigated by Bureau of India Standards (BIS) over alleged complaints from more than 10,600 customers.

Also Read : Ola Electric to layoff 500 employees as part of restructuring, says report

Ola Electric's plans to address customer concerns

One of the biggest highlight of Ola Electric's latest expansion plan is the inclusion of service network. To address to customers with issues in their electric scooters, Ola will provide service support at all the new showrooms. Aggarwal said, “All stores have service capacity too," hinting at Ola's keenness to allay customer concerns over lack of service support by the EV maker.

Also watch: Honda Activa e electric scooter first look

Earlier, Ola Electric had revealed its plans to improve its after sales and service. According to reports, it has employed global consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) to assist the EV maker in revamping its after-sales services, streamlining processes as well as manage spare parts and inventory for the next three months. Ola Electric had also assured that it will take corrective measures to address the concerns raised by customers. One of the key steps assured by Ola is to ramp up production at its facility to deal with delivery timelines. It had also promised to expand its service network to 1,000 centres by December this year, almost double of what it currently has. It also plans to train over one lakh third-party mechanics to increase number of service personnel to address customer complaints.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2024, 11:38 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Bhavish Aggarwal Electric vehicle EV

