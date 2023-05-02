HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Sells Over 30k Electric Scooters In April, Claims Now Has 40% Market Share

Ola sells over 30k electric scooters in April, claims now has 40% market share

Ola Electric on Tuesday informed it had sold a little over 30,000 electric scooter units in the month of April and that this has helped it capture around 40 per cent market share in the country. Ola Electric currently offers two models - Ola S1 Air which starts at 85,000 and the Ola S1 which is priced at 1 lakh onwards.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2023, 15:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of Ola S1 customers during a ride event.
File photo of Ola S1 customers during a ride event.
File photo of Ola S1 customers during a ride event.
File photo of Ola S1 customers during a ride event.

In a press statement, Ola Electric informed that it has retained the numero uno position amongst all electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the country for the eight consecutive month. While its two models are reportedly gaining good traction from potential buyers, the Bengaluru-based company has also been establishing Ola Experience Centers which are essentially offline locations that allow buyers to learn more about the products and services.

Ola Electric says it will soon complete 500 such centers in the contry and is targeting 1,000 centers by August. Additionally, the company adds that it has also been expanding its Hypercharger network and said last month that 100 of these woukld be at 50 locations in Bengaluru alone. This will also prove to be critical for a growing number of Ola Electric customers - now in excess of two lakh - for easy charge options when on the move.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
₹0.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
124.3 | Petrol | Automatic
₹86,700 - 87,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Ola Electric follows an online-retail process. “To accelerate this momentum even further, we will continue to expand aggressively on the product front as well as ramp up our D2C network, to cater to this demand," said Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola.

The company's rise has been quite significant even if it has also seen a fair share of controversies ever since its first model was rolled out in 2021. Earlier this year, Ola Electric had announced that customers of the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters can get their front fork replaced. This after numerous reports of unforunate accidents from across the country.

First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 15:30 PM IST
TAGS: S1 Ola Electric Ola S1 Pro Ola S1 Ola S1 Air
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city