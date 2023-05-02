Ola sells over 30k electric scooters in April, claims now has 40% market share

Ola Electric on Tuesday informed it had sold a little over 30,000 electric scooter units in the month of April and that this has helped it capture around 40 per cent market share in the country. Ola Electric currently offers two models - Ola S1 Air which starts at ₹85,000 and the Ola S1 which is priced at ₹1 lakh onwards.

In a press statement, Ola Electric informed that it has retained the numero uno position amongst all electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the country for the eight consecutive month. While its two models are reportedly gaining good traction from potential buyers, the Bengaluru-based company has also been establishing Ola Experience Centers which are essentially offline locations that allow buyers to learn more about the products and services.

Ola Electric says it will soon complete 500 such centers in the contry and is targeting 1,000 centers by August. Additionally, the company adds that it has also been expanding its Hypercharger network and said last month that 100 of these woukld be at 50 locations in Bengaluru alone. This will also prove to be critical for a growing number of Ola Electric customers - now in excess of two lakh - for easy charge options when on the move.

Ola Electric follows an online-retail process. “To accelerate this momentum even further, we will continue to expand aggressively on the product front as well as ramp up our D2C network, to cater to this demand," said Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola.

The company's rise has been quite significant even if it has also seen a fair share of controversies ever since its first model was rolled out in 2021. Earlier this year, Ola Electric had announced that customers of the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters can get their front fork replaced. This after numerous reports of unforunate accidents from across the country.

