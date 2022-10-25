HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric's Moveos 3 Beta Sign Up Opens Today: How To Enroll Yourself?

Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta sign-up opens today: How to enroll yourself?

The MoveOS 3 brings in a lot of new features. The final roll out of the software update will happen in December 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 15:25 PM
File photo of touchscreen of Ola S1 Pro used for representation purpose.
File photo of touchscreen of Ola S1 Pro used for representation purpose.
File photo of touchscreen of Ola S1 Pro used for representation purpose.
File photo of touchscreen of Ola S1 Pro used for representation purpose.

Ola Electric announced quite a few products at their recent event. One of the major announcements was of the MoveOS 3 which will start rolling out in December 2022. However, Ola Electric has opened a beta sign for MoveOS 3 and existing users can sign up for early access to MoveOS 3. Here is a step-by-step guide to enrolling in the MoveOS 3 beta.

Enrolling procedure is quite straight forward and simple. The customer first needs to visit this link. The website asks for the customer's phone number and then he or she would need to select the features that he or she is interested in.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

As of now, there are seven features listed that the customer can opt for. There is Hypercharging, Advanced regen, Proximity unlock, Calling, Moods, Profiles and Party modes.

After selecting the features, the customer needs to complete a captcha verification. Then a toast notification will appear on the screen that says “You're on the waitlist". That is it, the scooter will receive the MoveOS 3 update whenever Ola Electric starts rolling out the beta update. It is important to note that this version of MoveOS 3 is in the beta stage so there could be some bugs and some features might not function properly or as expected.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: Ola Electric MoveOS 3 gets Party Mode, Proximity Unlock. Check all features)

There are still some features that are not visible on MoveOS 3's website. For instance, Hill Hold Control, widgets, document storage, vacation mode, hazard lights, ride reports etc.

Apart from MoveOS 3, Ola Electric also revealed its new S1 Air electric scooter. It is the most affordable electric scooter in its lineup. The bookings of the Ola S1 Air are already open, the payment window will open in February 2023 and the deliveries will start in early April 2023.

Ola S1 Air has a riding range of 101 km rated by ARAI. The charging time of the battery pack is of 4 hours 30 minutes. The electric motor can produce a peak power output of 4.5 kW. There are three riding modes on offer, Eco, Normal and Sports. The top speed of the S1 Air is 85 kmph. It can hit 0-60 kmph in 9.8 seconds and 0-40 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 15:25 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric MoveOS 3 S1 Air electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
taigun2
Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Protection? Couple caught having sex in car. Man fined for ignoring seatbelt
Protection? Couple caught having sex in car. Man fined for ignoring seatbelt
Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta sign-up opens today: How to enroll yourself?
Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta sign-up opens today: How to enroll yourself?
In pics: TVS Ronin 225 takes the fight to Royal Enfield Hunter 350
In pics: TVS Ronin 225 takes the fight to Royal Enfield Hunter 350
TVS Ronin 225 road test review: A kaleidoscope of possibilities
TVS Ronin 225 road test review: A kaleidoscope of possibilities
Is Toyota bZ3 the EV India needs ASAP?
Is Toyota bZ3 the EV India needs ASAP?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city