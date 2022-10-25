Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta sign-up opens today: How to enroll yourself?

The MoveOS 3 brings in a lot of new features. The final roll out of the software update will happen in December 2022.

Ola Electric announced quite a few products at their recent event. One of the major announcements was of the MoveOS 3 which will start rolling out in December 2022. However, Ola Electric has opened a beta sign for MoveOS 3 and existing users can sign up for early access to MoveOS 3. Here is a step-by-step guide to enrolling in the MoveOS 3 beta.

Enrolling procedure is quite straight forward and simple. The customer first needs to visit this link. The website asks for the customer's phone number and then he or she would need to select the features that he or she is interested in.

As of now, there are seven features listed that the customer can opt for. There is Hypercharging, Advanced regen, Proximity unlock, Calling, Moods, Profiles and Party modes.

After selecting the features, the customer needs to complete a captcha verification. Then a toast notification will appear on the screen that says “You're on the waitlist". That is it, the scooter will receive the MoveOS 3 update whenever Ola Electric starts rolling out the beta update. It is important to note that this version of MoveOS 3 is in the beta stage so there could be some bugs and some features might not function properly or as expected.

There are still some features that are not visible on MoveOS 3's website. For instance, Hill Hold Control, widgets, document storage, vacation mode, hazard lights, ride reports etc.

Apart from MoveOS 3, Ola Electric also revealed its new S1 Air electric scooter. It is the most affordable electric scooter in its lineup. The bookings of the Ola S1 Air are already open, the payment window will open in February 2023 and the deliveries will start in early April 2023.

Ola S1 Air has a riding range of 101 km rated by ARAI. The charging time of the battery pack is of 4 hours 30 minutes. The electric motor can produce a peak power output of 4.5 kW. There are three riding modes on offer, Eco, Normal and Sports. The top speed of the S1 Air is 85 kmph. It can hit 0-60 kmph in 9.8 seconds and 0-40 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

