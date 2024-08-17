Ola Electric Roadster series: Variants explained

Ola Electric’s newly launched portfolio of Roadster e-motorcycles comprises three models, each with their own sub-variants distinguished by the available battery options. The three models are the Roadster X, the Roadster, and the Roadster Pro. These e-motorcycles were launched as part of a larger tech exhibit at this year’s edition of the company’s annual event Sankalp 2024, and the starting price of the series has been revealed to be ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola Electric had first previewed the Roadster series in the form of a concept design last year. While the window for reserving all three models have begun, deliveries of the Roadster and the Roadster X are slated for January 2025. Deliveries of the Roadster Pro are scheduled for later in Diwali 2025. Here is a comprehensive look at the entire range of the Ola Roadster and all the variants that are available:

Ola Roadster X

The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from ₹ 74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.

The entry-level variant is the Roadster X, and it will be available in three sub-variants with varying motors — 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. The base 2.5 kWh comes at the ex-showroom price of ₹74,999 and the range goes up to ₹99,999 for the 4.5 kWh variant. The Roadster X is claimed to push out 14.7 bhp (11 kW) of peak power. Ola Electric has further said that the top 4.5 kWh variant generates a top speed of 124 kmph and 200 km of range on a single charge. The e-motorcycle is fitted with a 4.3-inch LCD display with MoveOS 5 along with three riding modes.

The Roadster X features a Combi-Braking system. It has front disc brakes with brake by wire technology, and Ola claims that the e-motorcycle can go from zero to 40 kmph in under three seconds. With MoveOS 5, the Roadster X comes with advaced regen, cruise control, and turn by turn navigation. The Roadster X is suspended by twin shock absorbers at the rear end and standard forks in the front.

Battery option Prices 2.5 kWh ₹ 74,999 3.5 kWh ₹ 84,999 4.5 kWh ₹ 99,999

Ola Roadster

The Ola Roadster is the mid-range variant of the new e-motorcycle series and it comes with three battery options and a starting price of ₹ 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

The mid-range Roadster is available in three sub-variants as well and it is said to generate 17.4 bhp (13 kW) of peak power. The base 3.5 kWh variant is priced at ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and the range goes for as high as ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top 6 kWh variant. The Roadster brings a claimed top speed of 126 kmph and a single-charge range of 248 km. With the 6 kWh battery option, the Roadster promises a zero to 40 kmph sprint under 2.6 seconds. The Ola Roadster sits on double-spoke alloy wheels with dual disc brakes, and it features a monoshock suspension at the rear end alongside standard forks in the front.

The Roadster will be fitted with a 6.8-inch TFT display with the new OS, and it will feature proximity unlock, cruise control, single-channel ABS alongside cornering ABS. The e-motorcycle is further packed with features such as tamper alert and Auto Hill Hold.

Battery option Prices 3.5 kWh ₹ 1,04,999 4.5 kWh ₹ 1,19,999 6 kWh ₹ 1,39,999

Ola Roadster Pro

The Ola Roadster Pro is the high-end variant from the entire Roadster lineup and comes with two battery options, a claimed 69 bhp of peak power, and over 500 km of range on a single charge.

The Roadster Pro is positioned as the top model from the series and is touted as being the more performance-oriented model from the series. The 8 kWh variant is slotted at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.99 lakh while the 16 kWh variant comes priced at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The latter variant boasts an IDC-claimed 579 km range on a single charge and Ola says that it can push out 69 bhp (52 kW) of peak power. The motorcycle features a 10-inch TFT touchscreen display along with dual-channel ABS.

The Roadster Pro will ride on USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension. The e-motorcycle further features four riding modes called Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco. While the MoveOS 5 claims to bring its own suite of features such as ADAS and three-tier traction control, Ola Electric will be launching new features for the Roadster Pro with MoveOS 6. These features are said to include additional ABS modes, such as the track-focused Race Mode, Anti-Wheely and Stoppie Modes.

Battery option Prices 8 kWh ₹ 1,99,999 16 kWh ₹ 2,49,999

The following table shows key highlights of the Ola Roadster lineup, such as the range and charging time. Concrete figures for the Ola Roadster Pro 8 kWh variant have not been made public.

Spec Roadster X 2.5 kWh Roadster X 3.5 kWh Roadster X 4.5 kWh Roadster 3.5 kWh Roadster 4.5 kWh Roadster 6 kWh Roadster Pro 16 kWh Top speed 105 kmph 117 kmph 124 kmph 116 kmph 126 kmph 126 kmph 194 kmph Peak power 13 kW 13 kW 13 kW 11 kW 11 kW 11 kW 52 kW Certified range 151 km 190 km 248 km 117 km 159 km 200 km 579 km Charging time (0-80%) 4.6 hrs 5.9 hrs 7.9 hrs 3.3 hrs 4.6 hrs 5.9 hrs 7.5 hrs (0-100% with 2.2 kW home charger)

