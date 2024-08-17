Ola Electric Roadster series: Variants explained

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Electric’s newly launched portfolio of Roadster e-motorcycles comprises three models, each with their own sub-variants distinguished by the available battery options. The three models are the Roadster X, the Roadster, and the Roadster Pro. These e-motorcycles were launched as part of a larger tech exhibit at this year’s edition of the company’s annual event Sankalp 2024, and the starting price of the series has been revealed to be ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ola Electric had first previewed the Roadster series in the form of a concept design last year. While the window for reserving all three models have begun, deliveries of the Roadster and the Roadster X are slated for January 2025. Deliveries of the Roadster Pro are scheduled for later in Diwali 2025. Here is a comprehensive look at the entire range of the Ola Roadster and all the variants that are available:
The entry-level variant is the Roadster X, and it will be available in three sub-variants with varying motors — 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. The base 2.5 kWh comes at the ex-showroom price of ₹74,999 and the range goes up to ₹99,999 for the 4.5 kWh variant. The Roadster X is claimed to push out 14.7 bhp (11 kW) of peak power. Ola Electric has further said that the top 4.5 kWh variant generates a top speed of 124 kmph and 200 km of range on a single charge. The e-motorcycle is fitted with a 4.3-inch LCD display with MoveOS 5 along with three riding modes.
The Roadster X features a Combi-Braking system. It has front disc brakes with brake by wire technology, and Ola claims that the e-motorcycle can go from zero to 40 kmph in under three seconds. With MoveOS 5, the Roadster X comes with advaced regen, cruise control, and turn by turn navigation. The Roadster X is suspended by twin shock absorbers at the rear end and standard forks in the front.
|Battery option
|Prices
|2.5 kWh
|₹74,999
|3.5 kWh
|₹84,999
|4.5 kWh
|₹99,999
The mid-range Roadster is available in three sub-variants as well and it is said to generate 17.4 bhp (13 kW) of peak power. The base 3.5 kWh variant is priced at ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and the range goes for as high as ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top 6 kWh variant. The Roadster brings a claimed top speed of 126 kmph and a single-charge range of 248 km. With the 6 kWh battery option, the Roadster promises a zero to 40 kmph sprint under 2.6 seconds. The Ola Roadster sits on double-spoke alloy wheels with dual disc brakes, and it features a monoshock suspension at the rear end alongside standard forks in the front.
The Roadster will be fitted with a 6.8-inch TFT display with the new OS, and it will feature proximity unlock, cruise control, single-channel ABS alongside cornering ABS. The e-motorcycle is further packed with features such as tamper alert and Auto Hill Hold.
|Battery option
|Prices
|3.5 kWh
|₹1,04,999
|4.5 kWh
|₹1,19,999
|6 kWh
|₹1,39,999
The Roadster Pro is positioned as the top model from the series and is touted as being the more performance-oriented model from the series. The 8 kWh variant is slotted at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.99 lakh while the 16 kWh variant comes priced at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The latter variant boasts an IDC-claimed 579 km range on a single charge and Ola says that it can push out 69 bhp (52 kW) of peak power. The motorcycle features a 10-inch TFT touchscreen display along with dual-channel ABS.
The Roadster Pro will ride on USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension. The e-motorcycle further features four riding modes called Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco. While the MoveOS 5 claims to bring its own suite of features such as ADAS and three-tier traction control, Ola Electric will be launching new features for the Roadster Pro with MoveOS 6. These features are said to include additional ABS modes, such as the track-focused Race Mode, Anti-Wheely and Stoppie Modes.
|Battery option
|Prices
|8 kWh
|₹1,99,999
|16 kWh
|₹2,49,999
The following table shows key highlights of the Ola Roadster lineup, such as the range and charging time. Concrete figures for the Ola Roadster Pro 8 kWh variant have not been made public.
|Spec
|Roadster X 2.5 kWh
|Roadster X 3.5 kWh
|Roadster X 4.5 kWh
|Roadster 3.5 kWh
|Roadster 4.5 kWh
|Roadster 6 kWh
|Roadster Pro 16 kWh
|Top speed
|105 kmph
|117 kmph
|124 kmph
|116 kmph
|126 kmph
|126 kmph
|194 kmph
|Peak power
|13 kW
|13 kW
|13 kW
|11 kW
|11 kW
|11 kW
|52 kW
|Certified range
|151 km
|190 km
|248 km
|117 km
|159 km
|200 km
|579 km
|Charging time (0-80%)
|4.6 hrs
|5.9 hrs
|7.9 hrs
|3.3 hrs
|4.6 hrs
|5.9 hrs
|7.5 hrs (0-100% with 2.2 kW home charger)