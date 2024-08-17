Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Roadster Series: Variants Explained

Ola Electric Roadster series: Variants explained

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 08:27 AM
Ola Electric has just launched their first electric motorcycle series called the Roadster and the lineup consists of three models, each with their own sub-variants.

Ola Electric’s newly launched portfolio of Roadster e-motorcycles comprises three models, each with their own sub-variants distinguished by the available battery options. The three models are the Roadster X, the Roadster, and the Roadster Pro. These e-motorcycles were launched as part of a larger tech exhibit at this year’s edition of the company’s annual event Sankalp 2024, and the starting price of the series has been revealed to be 74.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola Electric had first previewed the Roadster series in the form of a concept design last year. While the window for reserving all three models have begun, deliveries of the Roadster and the Roadster X are slated for January 2025. Deliveries of the Roadster Pro are scheduled for later in Diwali 2025. Here is a comprehensive look at the entire range of the Ola Roadster and all the variants that are available:

Ola Roadster X

The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from 74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.

The entry-level variant is the Roadster X, and it will be available in three sub-variants with varying motors — 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. The base 2.5 kWh comes at the ex-showroom price of 74,999 and the range goes up to 99,999 for the 4.5 kWh variant. The Roadster X is claimed to push out 14.7 bhp (11 kW) of peak power. Ola Electric has further said that the top 4.5 kWh variant generates a top speed of 124 kmph and 200 km of range on a single charge. The e-motorcycle is fitted with a 4.3-inch LCD display with MoveOS 5 along with three riding modes.

The Roadster X features a Combi-Braking system. It has front disc brakes with brake by wire technology, and Ola claims that the e-motorcycle can go from zero to 40 kmph in under three seconds. With MoveOS 5, the Roadster X comes with advaced regen, cruise control, and turn by turn navigation. The Roadster X is suspended by twin shock absorbers at the rear end and standard forks in the front.

Battery optionPrices
2.5 kWh 74,999
3.5 kWh 84,999
4.5 kWh 99,999

Ola Roadster

The Ola Roadster is the mid-range variant of the new e-motorcycle series and it comes with three battery options and a starting price of 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

The mid-range Roadster is available in three sub-variants as well and it is said to generate 17.4 bhp (13 kW) of peak power. The base 3.5 kWh variant is priced at 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and the range goes for as high as 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top 6 kWh variant. The Roadster brings a claimed top speed of 126 kmph and a single-charge range of 248 km. With the 6 kWh battery option, the Roadster promises a zero to 40 kmph sprint under 2.6 seconds. The Ola Roadster sits on double-spoke alloy wheels with dual disc brakes, and it features a monoshock suspension at the rear end alongside standard forks in the front.

The Roadster will be fitted with a 6.8-inch TFT display with the new OS, and it will feature proximity unlock, cruise control, single-channel ABS alongside cornering ABS. The e-motorcycle is further packed with features such as tamper alert and Auto Hill Hold.

Battery optionPrices
3.5 kWh 1,04,999
4.5 kWh 1,19,999
6 kWh 1,39,999

Ola Roadster Pro

The Ola Roadster Pro is the high-end variant from the entire Roadster lineup and comes with two battery options, a claimed 69 bhp of peak power, and over 500 km of range on a single charge.

The Roadster Pro is positioned as the top model from the series and is touted as being the more performance-oriented model from the series. The 8 kWh variant is slotted at an ex-showroom price of 1.99 lakh while the 16 kWh variant comes priced at 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The latter variant boasts an IDC-claimed 579 km range on a single charge and Ola says that it can push out 69 bhp (52 kW) of peak power. The motorcycle features a 10-inch TFT touchscreen display along with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read : Ola Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Recon – Specs comparison

The Roadster Pro will ride on USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension. The e-motorcycle further features four riding modes called Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco. While the MoveOS 5 claims to bring its own suite of features such as ADAS and three-tier traction control, Ola Electric will be launching new features for the Roadster Pro with MoveOS 6. These features are said to include additional ABS modes, such as the track-focused Race Mode, Anti-Wheely and Stoppie Modes.

Battery optionPrices
8 kWh 1,99,999
16 kWh 2,49,999

The following table shows key highlights of the Ola Roadster lineup, such as the range and charging time. Concrete figures for the Ola Roadster Pro 8 kWh variant have not been made public.

SpecRoadster X 2.5 kWhRoadster X 3.5 kWhRoadster X 4.5 kWhRoadster 3.5 kWhRoadster 4.5 kWhRoadster 6 kWhRoadster Pro 16 kWh
Top speed105 kmph117 kmph124 kmph116 kmph126 kmph126 kmph194 kmph
Peak power13 kW13 kW13 kW11 kW11 kW11 kW52 kW
Certified range151 km190 km248 km117 km159 km200 km579 km
Charging time (0-80%)4.6 hrs5.9 hrs7.9 hrs3.3 hrs4.6 hrs5.9 hrs7.5 hrs (0-100% with 2.2 kW home charger)
First Published Date: 17 Aug 2024, 08:27 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric electric two wheelers Ola Roadster Pro Ola Roadster Ola Roadster X
