Ola Electric registers 26% sales decline in February, maintains leadership with 28% market share

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Feb 2025, 12:34 PM
Ola Electric introduced the S1 Gen 3 lineup of electric scooters in February, followed by the new Roadster X electric motorcycle range

Ola Electric reported its sales for February 2025, and the company sold 25,000 units, a decline of 25.86 per cent year-on-year, compared to 33,722 units sold in February 2024. Despite the low year-on-year volumes, the brand managed to maintain the leadership with a 28 per cent market share in the electric two-wheeler segment.

Ola Electric said that it has renegotiated its contracts with its vehicle registration agencies, which led to a temporary drop in registration numbers on the VAHAN portal in February 2025. The company said the negotiation aims to reduce costs and streamline the registration process. On a month-on-month basis, Ola Electric’s sales remained flat, with the company retailing 24,330 units in January 2025. The company said that the consistent volumes were backed by the strong S1 portfolio and its sales and service network comprising 4,000 stores pan India.

Ola Electric says it's now witnessing a strong uptick in demand in Tier 3 and 4 markets

A spokesperson from Ola Electric Mobility Limited said, “We have successfully maintained a strong sales momentum and leadership position through the month of February. Owing to our wide scooter portfolio across mass and premium segments and our network of 4,000 stores across India, we are now witnessing a strong uptick in demand beyond urban cities from Tier 3 & 4 towns. With our Roadster X deliveries scheduled next month, we are confident of further accelerating the EV adoption across the 2W category in India."

Ola Electric introduced its Gen 3 S1 electric scooter range in February, priced from 79,999, going up to 1.70 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The company also introduced the Roadster X, its maiden electric motorcycle, with prices starting from 74,999 and going up to 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Sales for the Ola Roadster X have yet to commence.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2025, 12:34 PM IST
TAGS: Two Wheeler Sales Two Wheeler Sales 2025 Two Wheeler Sales February 2025 Ola Electric Ola S1 Ola Sales
