Ola Electric records highest-ever sales for any electric two-wheeler brand

Ola Electric sold 20,000 units in October. The manufacturer currently has three electric scooters in its line-up. There is S1 Pro, S1 and S1 Air. The deliveries of S1 Air will start next year.

Ola Electric has announced that they clocked 20,000 sales figures in October 2022. This is the highest ever from any electric vehicle manufacturer in India. Ola Electric was the top-selling EV manufacturer in September as well. The manufacturer has clocked more than 60 per cent growth MOM while the overall electric two-wheeler industry grew by almost 30 per cent.

During the festive season also, Ola Electric's sales figures were strong. The manufacturer recorded 4 times growth over its daily run rate during Navratras, and 10 times on Vijayadashami. On Dussehra, the manufacturer reported 10 times the sales of a normal day.

The manufacturer also launched the S1 Air recently in the Indian market. It is the most affordable electric scooter in Ola Electric's line-up. Ola S1 Air is priced at ₹85,000 and the manufacturer is already accepting bookings for the new electric scooter. The deliveries of the Ola S1 Air will start in April 2023.

It is powered by a 2.47 kWh battery pack and it takes 4.5 hours to fully charge. Because of the 4.5 kW motor, the S1 Air has a top speed of 90 kmph. It can hit 0-40 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

The S1 Air weighs just 99 kg because of the smaller battery pack. It is using regular telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Both the wheels get drum brakes and there are no alloy wheels on offer. Ola Electric has worked on the floorboard and made it flat as compared to the other scooters in which the floorboard is curved.

Another major launch from Ola Electric was the MoveOS 3. The beta testing for the new operating system has been started and the final version should get launched in December 2022. It would release in a phased manner. The MoveOS 3 will bring in a lot of new features that were promised when the S1 Pro was first launched in the Indian market.

