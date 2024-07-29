Ola electric motorbike will be launched by next year, confirms CEO

Ola Electric on Monday has confirmed that its first-ever all-electric motorcycle will be launched in India next year. The announcement was made on the sidelines of a press conference hosted by the Board of Directors on the recent Ola IPO announcement, in Mumbai. During the conference, Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the first of the electric motorcycles will be launched within the first six months of 2025 and that more details on the upcoming models will be shared at an event to be held on August 15.

Ola Electric and CEO Bhavish Agarwal have long bragged about ambitions to go beyond just electric scooters and widen its field of play in the world of mobility to cover electric bikes as well as electric cars. While the company has a strong say in the electric scooter space, offering Ola S1 Pro, Ola S1 Air and Ola S1X, it is now also looking at tapping into the lucrative electric bike space which has only a handful of players.

During the press conference on Monday, Aggarwal said that Ola Electric will use EV batteries developed in-house for the upcoming electric motorcycles. The EV maker had earlier said it will use the biggest batteries India has seen inside an e-motorbike. Aggarwal said, “From 2025, Ola Electric will start using EV batteries developed by in-house. Also, within the first six months of next year we will start selling our electric motorcycles." He also said that electric cars are not on Ola Electric's priorities currently.

During the press conference, Bhavish Aggarwal also highlighted the growth story of electric vehicles in India and allayed reports of EV sales slowdown. He said, "Potential is very large. I don't see any slowing down of the EV story. You are seeing the incumbents are also joining the party. We are a mission driven company. Our mission is to make India a global electric vehicle hub."

The Indian electric vehicle or EV story is being largely scripted by electric two-wheelers and even here, the dominant force are electric scooters. The likes of Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Okinawa, and several other startups have mounted a challenge to established players like Hero, Hero Electric, TVS and Bajaj. But the electric motorcycle space remains comparatively small with players like Oben, Ultraviolette, Revolt Motors, Oben Electric and Tork Motors competing for attention. Among the more notable players, Royal Enfield is rumoured to be working on an all-electric bike but it is still a fair distance away from launch.

Ola Electric motorcycle: What we know so far

The Ola Electric motorcycle has been in the making for some time now. Bhavish had previously confirmed that the Ola motorcycle will soon become a reality and he recently took to his X handle to even give a glimpse at what appeared to be a prototype of the motorcycle.

Ola Electric had unveiled the concept version of the electric motorycles last year. The company showcased four variants of the upcoming electric motorcycle which included Roadster, Adventure, Cruiser and DiamondHead. All these motorcycles will be using a single platform. According to Ola, the DiamondHead will define what electric super sports bike is all about. The EV maker has not shared any technical details about these motorcycles yet.

