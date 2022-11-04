HT Auto
Ola Electric hits major milestone, produces one lakh units within a year

Ola Electric had launched its first electric scooter back in August 2021. The EV maker started to roll out S1 and S1 Pro scooters from December last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2022, 08:58 AM
Ola Electric has rolled out one lakh electric scooters from its FutureFactory facility in Tamil Nadu.
Ola Electric has become one of the fastest among EV makers in India to roll out one lakh units. Born barely a year ago, Ola Electric has achieved this major landmark recently. It rolled out the EV from its FutureFactory located in Tamil Nadu. Ola sells the S1 Pro and S1 electric scooters in India. It has also launched a new S1 Air electric scooter during Diwali last month. Ola Electric currently is the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturing company in India with around 20,000 units sold in October alone.

Announcing Ola's achievement, Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO and founder, took to social media saying, “Crossed 1 lakh vehicles produced yesterday. In just 10th month of production, probably fastest ever for a new auto company in India." He had earlier said, “Almost every second scooter sold in 1 Lakh plus segment is an Ola S1. With a robust product pipeline, we will replicate this growth in every segment of two-wheelers."

Ola currently offers the S1 electric scooter at a price of 99,999 (ex-showroom) and the S1 Pro at 1,39,999 (ex-showroom). Ola Electric also added the S1 Air, a new electric scooter model, recently at a price of 84,999 (ex-showroom). It is aimed at the more affordable electric scooters. Customers can reserve the Ola S1 Air for 999 when the purchase window opens in February next year. The deliveries are expected to begin from April.

With nearly 70,000 units sold already since January this year, Ola Electric could aim to hit one lakh sales in 2022. If it manages to do that, Ola will become the first EV maker in India to hit the six-figure sales landmark in a calendar year.

Ola Electric has also recently revealed its plans to launch electric cars in India. The company has already showcased the concept EV which promises to change how EVs made in India are seen.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2022, 08:58 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 S1 Pro S1 Air
