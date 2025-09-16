Ola Electric crosses 1 millionth production milestone in four years

Ola Electric has announced the achievement of a major milestone as the electric two-wheeler maker crossed the one million production figure. Having begun production in 2021, Ola Electric has crossed the 10,00,000 milestone in under four years at its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, a testament to its leadership in the electric two-wheeler space in the country. The one millionth model to be rolled out was the Ola Roadster X + in a special edition version to commemorate the occasion.

Ola EVs Cross 1 Million Sales

Ola Electric commenced operations with the S1 electric scooter range in 2021, which has been the cornerstone of the brand’s success. The company expanded its lineup with the Roadster electric motorcycle range this year, starting with the Roadster X+. However, the brand has had its fair share of controversies, including reliability concerns, fire incidents, and poor service, which have plagued the ownership experience. According to VAHAN data, Ola Electric was the second-largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in August 2025, trailing behind TVS.

Speaking about the production milestone, a spokesperson from Ola Electric said, “This marks the celebration of every Indian who trusted us and believed in our mission. In four years, we’ve gone from an idea to becoming India’s EV two-wheeler leader. We built at scale and proved that world-class products can be designed, engineered, and manufactured right here in India. This milestone is a testament to how far we’ve come, and we’re just getting started! Our mission is clear: End ICE Age and make India the global EV hub."

Ola Roadster X+ Special Edition

The special edition Ola Roadster X+ is finished in a midnight blue paint scheme. It gets sporty red accents on the dual-tone seat, rims, and battery pack. The model also features badges crafted from recycled copper waste and electroplated bar ends.

Upcoming Ola Electric Offerings

Ola Electric outlined its plans for the upcoming year at its annual ‘Sankalp’ event in August. The company announced its locally made 4680 Bharat Cell batteries, which will be integrated into the brand’s vehicles, starting with the S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh, priced at ₹1.70 lakh; and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh, priced at ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of both models are slated to begin soon on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Ola also has the all-new S1 Pro Sport coming with the new 4680 Bharat Cell, which will be offered in the 4 kWh and 5.2 kWh battery pack options. With introductory prices starting at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), deliveries of the new offering are slated to begin in January next year.

