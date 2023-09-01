Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Clocks Massive Rise In Sales, Grows Four Times In August

Ola Electric sales grow four times in August

Ola Electric, India's top electric two-wheeler manufacturer has achieved a new landmark in sales. According to sales data available on Vahan portal, the Bengaluru-based EV maker has sold 19,000 electric scooters in August. This is one of the highest ever sales period for Ola Electric as it clocked a massive 400 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2022. The Bengaluru-based EV maker currently has a market share of around 30 per cent in the electric two-wheeler segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM
Follow us on:
Ola Electric has sold more than 19,000 electric scooters in August, clocking four times growth compared to the same month last year.

Ola Electric currently offers five electric scooters in India. On August 15, it launched three new models including the new S1 Air, S1 Pro Gen2 and the S1 X model in three different trims. The three models are priced between 90,000 and 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), providing customers an offering at different price points. It currently has the widest range of electric scooters on offer among its rivals and expects the sales to shoot up in coming days. The EV maker has already garnered more than 75,0000 bookings since the launches on Independence Day.

Ola Electric now offers the most affordable electric scooter one can buy in India. The price of the new S1 X starts from 90,000 (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants. The standard Ola S1 X gets 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs, while the S1 X+ comes with only a 3 kWh battery pack and is priced at 1 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Meanwhile, the S1 Air is priced at 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Gen2 S1 Pro is priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 X
₹89,999 - 109,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini
₹90,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Tunwal Storm Zx
₹90,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Vespa Elettrica
₹90,000* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve Ef1
₹90,000* *Expected Price
View Details

Also watch: Ola Electric motorcycle concepts breaks cover, to launch in 2024

Ola Electric is currently accepting bookings for the S1 X+ and deliveries will begin from September onwards. The company is accepting reservations for the S1 X (2 kWh & 3 kWh) variants for 999 and deliveries are scheduled to begin from December onwards. Ola is also working on a new lineup of electric motorcycles that will most likely arrive under the M1 brand name and are scheduled for launch sometime in 2024.

First Published Date: 01 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 S1 S1 Air S1 Pro S1 X Ola Electric Electric vehicle EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS