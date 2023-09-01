Ola Electric sales grow four times in August

Ola Electric, India's top electric two-wheeler manufacturer has achieved a new landmark in sales. According to sales data available on Vahan portal, the Bengaluru-based EV maker has sold 19,000 electric scooters in August. This is one of the highest ever sales period for Ola Electric as it clocked a massive 400 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2022. The Bengaluru-based EV maker currently has a market share of around 30 per cent in the electric two-wheeler segment.

Ola Electric currently offers five electric scooters in India. On August 15, it launched three new models including the new S1 Air, S1 Pro Gen2 and the S1 X model in three different trims. The three models are priced between ₹90,000 and ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), providing customers an offering at different price points. It currently has the widest range of electric scooters on offer among its rivals and expects the sales to shoot up in coming days. The EV maker has already garnered more than 75,0000 bookings since the launches on Independence Day.

Ola Electric now offers the most affordable electric scooter one can buy in India. The price of the new S1 X starts from ₹90,000 (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants. The standard Ola S1 X gets 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs, while the S1 X+ comes with only a 3 kWh battery pack and is priced at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Meanwhile, the S1 Air is priced at ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Gen2 S1 Pro is priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola Electric is currently accepting bookings for the S1 X+ and deliveries will begin from September onwards. The company is accepting reservations for the S1 X (2 kWh & 3 kWh) variants for ₹999 and deliveries are scheduled to begin from December onwards. Ola is also working on a new lineup of electric motorcycles that will most likely arrive under the M1 brand name and are scheduled for launch sometime in 2024.

