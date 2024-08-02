Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Announces ‘sankalp 2024’, Its Annual Event To Be Held On August 15

Ola Electric announces ‘Sankalp 2024’, its annual event to be held on August 15

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Aug 2024, 19:34 PM
Follow us on:
Ola Electric Mobility has now given a name for its annual event, which will be called Sankalp and will be held on August 15 with plenty of announcemen
...
Ola Electric could announce its upcoming electric bike at Sankalp 2024, apart from other major new technologies

Ola Electric has been organising an annual event on August 15 for the last three years. The maiden event in 2021 saw the S1 electric scooter range being introduced, while the company unveiled its electric motorcycle concepts in the 2023 edition. Ola Electric Mobility has now given a name for its annual event, which will be called ‘Sankalp’ and will return this August 15 with plenty of announcements planned.

Ola Sankalp 2024: What to expect?

Ola Electric is calling Sankalp 2024 its most ambitious annual event yet. The company is expected to make key announcements across multiple projects at Ola Electric, Ola Cabs, and AI platform Krutrim. We also expect to hear more about the brand’s upcoming electric bike which was teased a few days ago, along with Ola Maps, its new venture. The company previously confirmed that its maiden electric bike is slated to arrive in the second half of 2025.

Also Read : Hyundai Motor's 2.95% stake in Ola Electric now valued at $99 million post IPO

Moreover, Ola Electric could make announcements about its Gigafactory for battery cell manufacturing. Ola’s annual event is held at the company’s EV manufacturing facility - FutureFactory, in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The event has its customers in attendance apart from other stakeholders.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ola Electric S1 Pro
MaxSpeed Icon120 kmph
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
TVS iQube
MaxSpeed Icon82 kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Roadster
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
BatteryCapacity Icon2.5 kWh Range Icon201 km
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Ola Electric Mobility is currently in the process of its initial public offering (IPO) that went live on August 2, 2024. The company received a 35 per cent on the first day of bidding. The IPO will close on August 6.

Notably, the next few days are packed with announcements in the auto sector with multiple models lined up for launch. August 15 is particularly enticing for auto players, betting big on India’s Independence Day fervour. Apart from Ola’s Sankalp 2024, some of the other auto-related announcements to watch out for include the Mahindra Thar Roxx debut and BSA Gold Star 650 launch. We expect more details about Ola Sankalp to be revealed in the coming days.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2024, 19:34 PM IST
TAGS: Thar Roxx electric bike Gold Star Ola Electric Ola Electric Mobility Ola Electric IPO Ola Electric bikes Ola Electric scooter Ola Maps
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS