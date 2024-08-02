Ola Electric announces ‘Sankalp 2024’, its annual event to be held on August 15

Ola Electric has been organising an annual event on August 15 for the last three years. The maiden event in 2021 saw the S1 electric scooter range being introduced, while the company unveiled its electric motorcycle concepts in the 2023 edition. Ola Electric Mobility has now given a name for its annual event, which will be called ‘Sankalp’ and will return this August 15 with plenty of announcements planned.

Ola Electric Mobility has now given a name for its annual event, which will be called Sankalp and will be held on August 15 with plenty of announcemen

Ola Sankalp 2024: What to expect?

Ola Electric is calling Sankalp 2024 its most ambitious annual event yet. The company is expected to make key announcements across multiple projects at Ola Electric, Ola Cabs, and AI platform Krutrim. We also expect to hear more about the brand’s upcoming electric bike which was teased a few days ago, along with Ola Maps, its new venture. The company previously confirmed that its maiden electric bike is slated to arrive in the second half of 2025.

Also Read : Hyundai Motor's 2.95% stake in Ola Electric now valued at $99 million post IPO

Moreover, Ola Electric could make announcements about its Gigafactory for battery cell manufacturing. Ola’s annual event is held at the company’s EV manufacturing facility - FutureFactory, in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The event has its customers in attendance apart from other stakeholders.

Ola Electric Mobility is currently in the process of its initial public offering (IPO) that went live on August 2, 2024. The company received a 35 per cent on the first day of bidding. The IPO will close on August 6.

Notably, the next few days are packed with announcements in the auto sector with multiple models lined up for launch. August 15 is particularly enticing for auto players, betting big on India’s Independence Day fervour. Apart from Ola’s Sankalp 2024, some of the other auto-related announcements to watch out for include the Mahindra Thar Roxx debut and BSA Gold Star 650 launch. We expect more details about Ola Sankalp to be revealed in the coming days.

First Published Date: