Ola Electric announces benefits on S1 range of electric scooters. Check details

Ola Electric has announced that they are offering benefits of up to ₹26,000 on the S1 range of electric scooters. These benefits will be offered till 17th March. The S1 Air gets ₹26,750 off whereas the S1 X+ gets ₹22,000 off. Apart from this, the brand is also offering MoveOS+ for a year on Gen 2 scooters.

Ola is also offering 50 per cent off on extended battery warranty which extends the warranty of up to 8 years or 1.25 lakh km. The brand is also offering 40 per cent off on accessories. To get more detailed information about the offers, interested customers can get in touch with the nearest authorized dealerships.

Ola MoveOS 5

Ola Electric has announced that all Gen 3 products will be equipped with the MoveOS 5 operating system. This new software is set to introduce a variety of features for consumers. However, the company has yet to disclose the timeline for the stable release of the operating system. Interested customers wishing to experience the software must sign up for testing. Below are some of the features that have been confirmed for MoveOS 5.

DIY Mode

The first feature is the DIY mode, which allows riders to customize throttle sensitivity and advanced regenerative braking. Riders will have access to four settings for advanced regeneration and three levels of throttle sensitivity. Additionally, they will have the option to disable advanced regeneration.

Smart Park

The specifics of the Smart Park feature remain unclear, but it is anticipated to enhance throttle response and restrict the scooter's speed, facilitating easier maneuverability in parking situations.

Smartwatch App

Ola Electric has also launched a new smartwatch application, enabling customers to monitor the status of their electric scooters directly from their wrist. Users will be able to unlock the scooter and access the boot through the app.

Road Trip Mode

Another addition is the Road Trip mode, designed for group rides. This feature will provide navigation directions on the dashboard, along with information about other participants in the ride.

Bharat Mood

A new theme called Bharat Mood has been introduced, inspired by the national bird, the peacock. This theme will display essential information such as range, music controls, speed, riding mode, trip details, odometer readings, and time for the rider.

SOS Alerts

Lastly, the system includes SOS alerts. In the event of an accident, the scooter will automatically send an SOS alert and display three emergency contacts on the screen.

