Ola closer to launch first electric motorcycle. Unveiling likely on August 15

Ola Electric is dropped yet another hint that the EV maker is getting closer to launch its first motorcycle in India. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, shared a video of him testing one of the electric motorcycles the company is planning to unveil during its August 15 event. This is the second teaser by India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer within a week. On August 15 last year, Ola Electric had showcased the concept version of four electric motorcycles it is developing for Indian customers.

The latest video shows the Ola Electric motorcycle on a test run possibly at the EV maker's facility. While it is not clear from the video which version of the electric motorcycle is being tested, it seems the CEO is riding the Roadster model by the look of its face. Aggarwal shared the video on his social media handle saying he was ‘taking a test ride’.

In the earlier teaser, Ola had revealed the battery pack which will be used in its upcoming electric motorcycles. The EV maker had said that it will use the biggest battery packs seen in any electric motorcycles in India. The teaser also shows that the battery is housed where the engine and fuel tank are usually located in a conventional motorcycle. The teaser also revealed the circuit board mounted on the side, the seat and the front sprocket.

Ola Electric motorcycle: Variants

The Roadster, along with other variants called Adventure, Cruiser and DiamondHead, were showcased in their concept form by the EV maker last year. All these motorcycles will be using a single platform. According to Ola, the DiamondHead will define what electric super sports bike is all about. The EV maker has not shared any technical details about these motorcycles yet. The first of these electric motorcycles are expected to hit the markets soon. Earlier, Ola had said that its first electric motorcycle will arrive in the second half of FY2026.

