Ola clarifies ‘BOSS’ offer does not violate PM e-Drive scheme with a price cut

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Oct 2024, 16:16 PM
Ola Electric, responding to a notice from ARAI, clarified the S1 X 2 kWh variant does not get a price cut, thereby not violating the PM e-Drive scheme
Ola Electric responded to ARAI's notice seeking clarification on the alleged price cut on the S1 X 2 kWh e-scooter, which is retailing with a ₹25,000 discount

Ola Electric, in a regulatory filing, has said that its latest ‘BOSS’ festive offer does not violate the PM e-Drive scheme. The company was responding to a notice issued by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) dated October 8, 2024, seeking clarification on the Ola S1 X 2 kWh variant being sold at 49,999 (ex-showroom). The electric two-wheeler maker said the vehicle price remains unchanged and the discount is part of a “limited-time festive campaign."

ARAI had reached out to Ola Electric about the supposed price cut on its electric scooter. According to ARAI, Ola Electric had submitted a factory-gate price of 75,001 for the S1 X 2 kWh at the time of availing the PM e-Drive scheme. The government agency said the company did not submit an intimation for the price change.

The Ola S1 X 2 kWh variant gets a 25,000 discount under the BOSS offer but the company has clarified that the price reduction involves a discount and is a for temporary period

Ola Electric's Response To ARAI

Responding to the government agency, Ola Electric stated that its BOSS festive sale extends a discount of 25,000 on the S1 X 2 kWh, bringing the price down to 49,999, from its listed price of 74,999 (ex-showroom). It also clarified that the electric scooter is available at a discounted price for a limited time each day and in limited inventories.

Moreover, all e-scooters in the brand’s stable get a general 5,000 discount. The company further said that the Ola S1 X 2 kWh continues to be listed at 74,999 (ex-showroom) on Ola Electric’s website and app. Moreover,

The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme offers a subsidy of 5,000 per kWh on an EV. This makes the Ola S1 X 2 kWh electric scooter eligible for a subsidy of 10,000 per unit.

Ola Electric said it has “not received any further communication from ARAI in this regard."

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2024, 16:16 PM IST
TAGS: Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Ola S1 X Ola Electric Ola Electric Scooter Electric Scooter ARAI
