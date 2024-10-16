Ola clarifies ‘BOSS’ offer does not violate PM e-Drive scheme with a price cut

Ola Electric , in a regulatory filing, has said that its latest ‘BOSS’ festive offer does not violate the PM e-Drive scheme. The company was responding to a notice issued by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) dated October 8, 2024, seeking clarification on the Ola S1 X 2 kWh variant being sold at ₹49,999 (ex-showroom). The electric two-wheeler maker said the vehicle price remains unchanged and the discount is part of a “limited-time festive campaign."

Ola Electric, responding to a notice from ARAI, clarified the S1 X 2 kWh variant does not get a price cut, thereby not violating the PM e-Drive scheme

ARAI had reached out to Ola Electric about the supposed price cut on its electric scooter. According to ARAI, Ola Electric had submitted a factory-gate price of ₹75,001 for the S1 X 2 kWh at the time of availing the PM e-Drive scheme. The government agency said the company did not submit an intimation for the price change.

Also Read : Ola Electric's market share increases after festive discounts, stocks rebound

The Ola S1 X 2 kWh variant gets a ₹ 25,000 discount under the BOSS offer but the company has clarified that the price reduction involves a discount and is a for temporary period

Ola Electric's Response To ARAI

Responding to the government agency, Ola Electric stated that its BOSS festive sale extends a discount of ₹25,000 on the S1 X 2 kWh, bringing the price down to ₹49,999, from its listed price of ₹74,999 (ex-showroom). It also clarified that the electric scooter is available at a discounted price for a limited time each day and in limited inventories.

Moreover, all e-scooters in the brand’s stable get a general ₹5,000 discount. The company further said that the Ola S1 X 2 kWh continues to be listed at ₹74,999 (ex-showroom) on Ola Electric’s website and app. Moreover,

The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme offers a subsidy of ₹5,000 per kWh on an EV. This makes the Ola S1 X 2 kWh electric scooter eligible for a subsidy of ₹10,000 per unit.

Ola Electric said it has “not received any further communication from ARAI in this regard."

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: