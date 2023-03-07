HT Auto
Okinawa to launch a special edition of Praise electric scooter on Holi

Okinawa Autotech has released a new teaser of an electric scooter that they will be launching on Holi. The teaser shows an electric scooter whose headlamp design is very similar to the one found on Praisepro and iPraise+. This means that the main headlamp unit is located on the apron and the turn indicators are mounted on the handlebar.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 13:47 PM
Okinawa Autotech is launching a special edition of one of their scooter tomorrow, on the occasion of Holi.
The teaser says that they will be launching a special edition of the electric scooter. There is a high chance that it would either be the Praisepro or the iPraise+. The teaser uses a lot of colours from violet and purple to red and pink. So, as of now, it is not clear what the colour of the new special edition will be.

The iPraise+ is priced at 1,45,965 ex-showroom and has a waiting time of eight weeks right now. The pre-booking price of the iPraise+ is 2,000. Okinawa iPraise+ has a claimed riding range of 137 km per charge under ideal test conditions. The electric motor can produce a peak power output of 2700 W and the electric scooter has a top speed of 50 kmph. The battery pack has a capacity of 3.6 kWh and is detachable. It takes 4-5 hours to fully charge it.

The Praisepro costs 99,645 ex-showroom and the pre-booking amount is set to 2,000. It also has an electric motor that can produce a peak power output of 2700 W and the top speed is rated at 50 kmph. However, it has a smaller battery pack which measures 2.08 kWh but is still detachable. Because of the smaller battery pack, the riding range is less at 81 km per charge and it takes 2-3 hours to fully charge the battery pack.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 13:47 PM IST
