Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options

Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Autotech has announced the addition of new colour options to its Praise family of electric scooters. The Okinawa PraisePro and Okinawa iPraise+ will now be available in eight new colours - Electric Green, Ocean Blue, Mauve Purple, Liquid Metal, Military Green, Mocha Brown, Seafoam Green, and Sun Orange. The new colours aim to bring more personalisation options to customers.

Apart from the new colour options, both Okinawa electric scooters get no change in mechanicals. The PraisePro comes equipped with all-LED lighting, e-ABS with regenerative braking, a digital console, a USB charging port, walk assistance and a charging time of 3-4 hours with a top speed of 56 kmph. The company claims a running cost of just 14 paise per km on the Praise Pro. Meanwhile, the Okinawa iPraise Plus promises a range of 137 km on a single charge.

There are no mechanical changes to the PraisePro or iPraise+

That said, Okinawa has been one of the many electric vehicle players that the central government is investigating for misappropriation of subsidies under the FAME scheme. The subsidies for Okinawa electric scooters have been put on hold for now and the government is considering the clawback of wrongfully claimed subsidies as part of further action. Okinawa though maintains that it has followed all norms of the subsidy and passed it on to customers in advance.

Apart from Okinawa, other OEMs being investigated for misappropriation of subsidies include Hero Electric, Benling, Okaya, Jitendra New EV, Greaves Electric Mobility, Revolt Intellicorp, Avon Cycles, Lohia Auto, Kinetic Green Energy and more.

Okinawa recently produced its 250,000th vehicle with the production milestone achieved in about six years since the launch of the Ridge electric scooter in 2017. Okinawa operates out of more than 540 3S touchpoints across the country.

