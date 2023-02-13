HT Auto
Okinawa announced discounts on select electric scooter models. Check details

Okinawa Autotech on Monday announced special offers on its select range of electric scooters with the discounts going up to 12,500. The company has said in a press statement that the discounts on select models are part of Valentine's Day offers and therefore valid up to February 15.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Feb 2023, 15:35 PM
Okinawa is one of the key players in the fast expanding electric scooter space in India. The company offers models like PraisePro, Okhi-90 and iPraise+. Established in 2015, the company has 542 touchpoints across the country and competes against the likes of Ola Electric, Hero Electric and a number of electric motorcycle makers.

The company has announced that special Valentine's Day offer of discounts are valid on high-speed models such as iPraise+, PraisePro and Ridge+ and its low-speed offerings like R30 and Lite.

