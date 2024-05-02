Okaya launches premium flagship Ferrato Disruptor at 1.60 lakh. Check details

Okaya’s premium electric two-wheeler brand, Ferrato has made its debut in the Indian market with the launch of its debutante product, Disruptor. With prices starting at ₹1.60 lakh, ex-showroom. The company initially plans to retail the product across Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bangalore. The plan to start the deliveries of the Ferrato Disruptor within 90 days.

The Ferrato Disruptor is equipped with a 6.4 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), delivering a peak torque output of 228 Nm and a nominal torque of 45 Nm. Ferrato has stated that the top speed of this motorcycle will be 95 kmph.

The fixed battery pack measures 3.97 kWh and can deliver a riding range of 129 km on a single charge which should be enough for daily city commutes. The company claims that the battery can be fully charged from zero per cent in five hours. The e-bike further gets three riding modes namely, eco, city and sports. These riding modes can be toggled via a switch located on the handlebar.

On the chassis front, it gets telescopic suspension upfront with a monoshock unit on the back along with 17-inch alloy wheels. The Ferrato Disruptor further gets mobile connectivity along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity with geo-fencing and find my bike support.

Beyond the Disruptor, Okaya’s premium brand plans to launch two more products including an e-bike and a premium e-scooter under the Ferrato brand by the end of this year. The company earlier announced its plans to establish exclusive service centres for the Ferrato sub-brand instead of utilising its existing network. Moreover, Okaya EV intends to open over 100 dealerships in three phases for Ferrato across the country. In the first phase, the company plans to retail the Ferrato Disruptor in Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bangalore to name a few.

