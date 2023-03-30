Okaya EV receives AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2 certification electric two-wheelers

Okaya Electric Vehicles (EV) has announced receiving ICAT certification for its electric two-wheelers under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2. The new regulations cover safety for EVs including the design, construction and testing of the battery pack and its components. The certification makes Okaya’s EV range compliant with the new norms and with the battery getting a host of safety improvements.

Okaya says the updated battery pack comes with high-standard wires and chargers with overcharging protection, thermal protection, audio-visual warning systems, and a smart BMS. The manufacturer has also added an additional safety feature in the form of a buzzer that will alert the rider at least five minutes before a thermal runaway incident. The critical components are also IP-67 rated, which makes them resistant to dust and water.

Commenting on the latest development, Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya EV, said, “For us, customer safety is the top priority. And receiving the ICAT certification under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2 further demonstrates our commitment to providing safe and premium electric vehicles to customers. Our extensive experience in battery technology has allowed us to develop the safest electric vehicles for our customers. The certification process involves comprehensive tests to ensure that our vehicle can withstand various factors. We believe that this certification will enhance customers' trust in electric vehicles and assure them of their safety and reliability. We will continue to bring innovative technological advancements to provide a smooth and safe EV-owning experience and contribute to the government's initiative to promote electric mobility in India."

Okaya electric two-wheelers come equipped with Lithium iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries that offer a longer lifespan as well. The LFP batteries are also said to be more stable than NMC cells and can handle higher temperatures and discharge the battery more efficiently.

