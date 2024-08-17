Copyright © HT Media Limited
Okaya EV joins hands with udChalo to provide sustainable transportation solution

Okaya EV joins hands with udChalo to provide sustainable transportation solution

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Aug 2024, 12:38 PM
  • Okaya EV has dropped the prices of all of their electric scooters.
Okaya EV offers the Motofaast electric scooter in five colour options.

Okay EV, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India has announced a strategic partnership with udChalo, a platform dedicated to serving the needs of defense and paramilitary personnel and their families. This collaboration will provide sustainable and innovative transportation solutions to those who serve our nation.

The distinct audience of udChalo, which includes more than 24 million defence and paramilitary personnel along with their families, presents Okaya EV with a targeted and validated market. Okaya EV will feature their products - Faast F4, Faast F2B, Freedum, and Ferrato on udChalo. The brand seeks to cater to the demands of the audience by providing environment-friendly transportation solutions. Not only this, but Okaya EV will also feature its vehicles on udChalo's 70 physical outlets.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of Okaya EV said, “We are immensely proud to associate with udChalo, a platform that stands as a pillar of support for our defense forces. At Okaya, we have always believed in the power of innovation and sustainability, and through this partnership, we aim to offer our brave soldiers and their families the best in electric mobility. This association is a testament to our commitment to the nation, and we look forward to building a greener, more self-reliant India together."

Also Read : Okaya EV drops prices across e-scooter range for August. Bookings begin at 1

Okaya EV announces offers

Okaya EV has dropped the prices of its electric two-wheelers. There are also financial options such as interest rates as low as 6.99 per cent, 100 per cent financing availability, and EMIs starting at just 2,999. Okaya EV is also allowing customers to book any electric scooter for just 1. The new prices of the scooters are :

  • Motofaast: 1,28,999
  • Faast F2B: 94,998
  • Faast F3: 1,08,998
  • Faast F2T: 94,998
  • Faast F4: 1,18,999
  • Faast F2F: 83,999
  • Freedum: 74,899

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2024, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: Faast F2B Freedum Okaya EV electric vehicles electric scooters EV
