Okaya EV drops prices across e-scooter range for August. Bookings begin at 1

Okaya Electric Vehicles has announced a price drop across its electric scooter lineup exclusively for August, along with several finance schemes. The company is offering the lowered prices for a limited time and customers can book any Okaya electric scooter for as low as ₹1 under the special scheme. The electric two-wheeler maker promises benefits of up to ₹31,000 till stocks last.

Okaya EV Electric Scooter Offers

The Okaya EV electric scooter range now starts from ₹74,899 for the Freedum e-scooter, going up to ₹1.29 lakh for the Motofaast. All prices are ex-showroom. The company also has easy financing options with interest rates starting from as low as 6.99 per cent with 100 per cent financing availability. The company says EMIs on its e-scooter range start from ₹2,999 onwards. You can take a look at the lowered prices on the Okaya electric scooters below.

Okaya EV Electric Scooter New Prices (Ex-Showroom) Old Prices (Ex-Showroom) Okaya Motofaast ₹ 1.29 Lakh ₹ 1.54 Lakh Okaya Faast F3 ₹ 1.09 Lakh ₹ 1.34 Lakh Okaya Faast F4 ₹ 1.19 Lakh ₹ 1.50 Lakh Okaya Faast F2B ₹ 94,998 ₹ 1.09 Lakh Okaya Faast F2T ₹ 94,998 ₹ 1.05 Lakh Okaya Faast F2F ₹ 83,999 ₹ 87,802 Okaya Freedum ₹ 74,899 ₹ 78,557

Speaking on the special offers, Anshul Gupta, Managing Director - Okaya EV said, “We are incredibly excited to introduce these offers, which are part of our broader mission to make electric vehicles accessible to every household in India. By reducing prices and offering easy booking options, we are empowering consumers to make a sustainable choice without compromising on quality or cost. We believe these initiatives will significantly boost our growth and strengthen Okaya’s position as a leader in the Indian electric vehicle market."

No offers on the Ferrato Disruptor

Notably, the offers do not extend to Okaya’s flagship offering, the Ferrato Disruptor electric motorcycle. The new offering was launched earlier this year priced at ₹1.6 lakh (ex-showroom before subsidies). Ferrato is Okaya’s premium two-wheeler brand and the Disruptor comes with a PMS motor with a peak output of 6.37 kW (8.54 bhp) and a top speed of 95 kmph.

The bike gets three riding modes - Eco, City, and Sports. The e-bike gets a 3.97 kWh battery with a claimed range of 129 km on a single charge. In related news, Okaya EV also secured an order for installing 600 EV chargers from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

