Of coffee and charging: Mercedes ties up with Starbucks for ‘venti-sized’ orders

Mercedes-Benz has tied up with Starbucks in the United States to offer DC fast chargers at several of the outlets of the enormously popular coffee chain. The defining idea behind the tie-up is to ensure that by the time an electric car owner places an order, receives it and charges oneself back for the drive, their Mercedes is also ready and raring.

Who does not want a cool glass of Starbucks Java Chip Frappuccino? And if there is a Mercedes EV-charging point nearby, can it get any better for elec

Mercedes-Benz informs that the DC fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers will be installed in as many as 100 Starbucks stores. In the initial phase, the Germany luxury car manufacturer says these chargers are going to be installed on a 2,250-km long Interstate 5 stretch which goes from Washington on the East Coast to California in the West.

Also Read : McDonalds' experiment with AI-powered drive-thru falls flat. Here's why

On its part, Starbucks will be responsible for allocating space for these chargers although it will not have any financial inputs to make. “The collaboration between two leading brands like Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks will uplift the charging experience for all EV drivers," said Andrew Cornelia, President and Chief Executive of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging. "“Together, we seek to infuse delight into this facet of EV ownership through intentional experiences that make drivers genuinely excited to plug in. We envision a future where charging your vehicle is as easy as enjoying your favorite Starbucks."

Get set, Charge:

Mercedes had previously confirmed an investment of around $1 billion for high-speed 400 kW charging stations in the US. Some of these stations have already been established in various locations in states like Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

While the partnership with Starbucks is the first for Mercedes with a coffee-retail giant, Starbucks has previously allowed car brands to establish their charging stations on their premises. Volvo had previously partnered Starbucks and has 50 charging points at 15 locations in the US. And it is a win for Starbucks as well because the company claims it is determined to bring down its carbon emissions. Starbucks’ renewable energy projects, including EV charging, help further its goal to reduce carbon emissions 50 percent by 2030.

With a focus on increasing EV adoption, it is widely agreed that availability of charging points as well as charge speeds are crucial. As such, coffee outlets can provide an ideal location for EVs to be powered back to full - or even partially, going beyond the conventional realms of fuelling stations.

First Published Date: