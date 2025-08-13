Odysse Sun electric scooter launched at 81,000, gets up to 130 km range

Odysse Electric Vehicles has enhanced its high-speed electric scooters range in India with the introduction of the new Odysse Sun. The Sun is priced at ₹81,000 for the smaller 1.95 kWh variant and ₹91,000 for the bigger 2.9 kWh battery pack (ex-showroom). The Sun is designed as a city-focused EV for riders wanting a blend of performance, comfort and convenience. Bookings are open both online and at Odysse dealerships across the country.

The company claims the Sun can deliver a top speed of 70 kmph, with a range of up to 85 km for the smaller battery and up to 130 km for the larger unit.

The company claims the Sun can deliver a top speed of 70 kmph, with a range of up to 85 km for the smaller battery and up to 130 km for the larger unit. With a full charge time of around 4 to 4.5 hours, Odysse is targeting daily commuters who want a quick turnaround for regular use.

Also Read : Odysse HyFy low-speed e-scooter launched at ₹42,000. Check details

Odysse Sun: Design

The Odysse Sun adopts a plus-size ergonomic design that focuses on ride comfort while maintaining a sporty stance. It comes in four colours — Patina Green, Gunmetal Grey, Phantom Black, and Ice Blue — with styling elements like LED lighting, aviation-grade seating, and a large 32-litre under-seat storage space. The design approach blends practicality with a touch of premium appeal, placing it in the same visual league as rivals like the Ola S1 Air and Ather Rizta, both of which also emphasise urban usability with youthful styling cues.

Odysse Sun: Features

Feature highlights are telescopic front suspension, hydraulic multi-level adjustable rear shock absorbers, front and rear disc brakes, keyless start-stop, digital instrument cluster, and double flash reverse light for enhanced safety. The Sun also comes with three riding modes — Drive, Parking, and Reverse — which make it more versatile in congested city scenarios.

Also Read : Odysse Snap high-speed & E2 low-speed e-scooters launched, priced from ₹69,999

Compared to competition, the Sun's 32-litre under-seat storage is superior to most of the competition, with the Ola S1 Air providing 34 litres and the Ather Rizta providing 22 litres. The Sun aims to focus on comfort, storage, and ease of use may appeal to riders prioritising practicality over high-tech extras.

Odysse Sun: Specs

The scooter is powered by a 2,500W peak motor, with AIS 156-certified lithium-ion batteries available in two capacities. In terms of range, the larger 2.90 kWh pack’s claimed 130 km is competitive with the Ola S1 Air (151 km claimed) and ahead of the base TVS iQube (100 km claimed). Its gets a top speed of 70 kmph.

With a mix of practical storage, comfort-oriented ergonomics, and competitive range options, the Odysse Sun enters a crowded but growing segment of high-speed electric scooters. For buyers who value simplicity and space alongside decent performance, it presents an alternative to the more tech-heavy offerings in the market at a slightly lower price tag. However, the higher price tag of the rivals will bring legacy as well a robust service network as well.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: