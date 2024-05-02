Odysse Snap high-speed & E2 low-speed e-scooters launched, priced from 69,999

Mumbai-based Odysse Electric Vehicles has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. The new Odysse Snap is a high-speed electric scooter priced at ₹79,999, while the Odysse E2 is a low-speed e-scooter priced at ₹69,999. All prices are ex-showroom, Mumbai. The new Snap is the brand’s second major launch since the Vader electric motorcycle was announced last year.

Speaking about the new launches, Nemin Vora - CEO of Odysse Electric, said, “At Odysse Electric, we strive to redefine the electric mobility landscape with sustainable and innovative solutions that empower consumers and contribute to a greener future. With the introduction of the SNAP high-speed scooter and the E2 low-speed scooter, we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. It is our belief that these new offerings will set new standards for electric two-wheelers in India and beyond."

The new Odysse Snap and E2 join the brand's existing range of EVs comprising e-scooter and an electric motorcycle

The Odysse Snap is powered by a 2,000-watt electric motor with a top speed of 60 kmph. The high-speed e-scooter promises a range of 105 km on a single charge with a charging time of less than four hours. Odysse says the Snap gets a water-resistant IP67-rated motor, an AIS 156 certified LFP battery and a CAN-enabled display that allows for details like the exact battery level and distance-to-empty level. The model also comes with cruise control. The Snap will take on the Ola S1 X, Okinawa Ridge and many other offerings in the entry-level e-scooter segment.

Meanwhile, the Odysse E2 low-speed scooter is powered by a 250-watt motor with a top speed capped at 25 kmph. The model offers a range of 70 kmph and a charging time of four hours. While the Snap will require a driving licence to be ridden on the road, the E2 can be used without one as well. Both require a helmet though.

