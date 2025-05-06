Odysse HyFy low-speed e-scooter launched at 42,000. Check details

Odysse Electric Vehicles, a Mumbai-based manufacturer in the EV landscape, has announced the launch of its new electric scooter called the HyFy. Priced at ₹42,000 (ex-showroom), the Odysse HyFy is a low-speed e-scooter that aims to cater to urban commuters seeking a cost-effective and greener alternative to conventional petrol-powered scooters. With a top speed of 25 kmph, the HyFy claims a single-charge range of up to 89 km.

Commenting on the launch, Nemin Vora, Founder, Odysse Electric, said, “Our new low-speed scooter is a testament to Odysse’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and aim to make sustainable mobility even more accessible to a wider audience. By addressing the needs of price-conscious commuters and last-mile delivery networks, our objective is to accelerate India’s shift toward cleaner, smarter mobility. Odyse HyFy isn’t just a scooter, it’s a step toward a greener future and a perfect product for daily commuters looking for an economical, efficient, and eco-friendly ride without compromising on quality or performance."

Odysse HyFy: Range and specifications

The Odysse HyFy is driven by a 250 W motor that can be paired with either 48 V or 60 V battery configurations. With this setup, the e-scooter is capable of lasting for up to 70 km to 89 km on a single charge. The company says that the battery can be fully charged within 4-8 hours.

Also Read : 2025 Aerox 155 version S launched at ₹1.53 lakh. Here are the changes

The HyFy allows for keyless start as well as a start/stop button, and it features individual ride modes for city driving, reverse, and parking. It additionally features underseat storage, cruise control, and an LED digital meter that displays all the necessary information. The e-scooter is available in five colour options, which include Royal Matte Blue, Ceramic Silver, Aurora Matte Black, Flare Red, and Jade Green.

Odysse HyFy: Availability

The Odysse HyFy e-scooter will be available across India through Odysse’s dealership network and e-commerce platforms starting May 10, 2025. The manufacturer has announced that early-bird customers can avail exclusive discounts and warranty benefits.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: