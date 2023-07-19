Odisha man turns electric auto into solar-powered vehicle

There have been instances of people converting petrol or diesel cars into electric. But probably for the first time someone has converted an electric vehicle into a solar-powered one. Shrikant Patra, an auto driver from Odisha, has converted his electric three-wheeler into a solar-powered unit recently. The reason will raise eyebrows of those who advocate for EVs. Patra said low battery and charging issues led him to take the plunge.

Patra resorted to YouTube videos to get an idea on how to convert an electric vehicle into a solar-powered one. The 35-year old auto driver, who lives in Nayagarh district near Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, used to own a diesel auto-rickshaw. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shrikant Patra said, “I have been driving an auto rickshaw for the last 15 years. Earlier, I used to pay huge expenses and merely earn ₹300-400 after fuel a day with the diesel engine."

Patra said high fuel costs forced him to sell off the diesel model. He purchased an electric three-wheeler thinking it would save him money. However, it turned out be an ordeal too. He said, "Around one and half years back, I purchased an electric auto rickshaw and drove in the city but the low battery and charging issue became a bigger concern every day which hit my services badly, and couldn't drive auto on the road properly during the day hours."

It was Patra's daughter, who studies in class VI, who suggested him to take reference from YouTube videos to convert the electric auto-rickshaw to a solar-powered one. Patra said, “I appreciate her ideas which turns electric auto-rickshaw into solar-powered vehicle. Now, I am free from refilling fuel, battery low or charging issues. Even, this auto rickshaw is pollution free and keeps our environment green and clean."

The solar-powered auto rickshaw built by Shrikant Patra can travel up to 140 kms on a single charge. Patra said his earning has now gone up to ₹1300-1500 per day which helps hims to support his family. Patra had dropped out of school after class VIII due to financial issues.

