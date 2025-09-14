Odisha govt to enhance subsidy for registration of EV two-wheelers to 30,000

The Odisha government has decided to enhance the subsidy for the registration of electric two-wheelers in the state to ₹30,000 from the existing ₹20,000. The decision comes in an attempt to boost the segment in the state. The Odisha government has incorporated this provision under its new draft EV Policy 2025, which will be implemented for a period of five years after receiving feedback and suggestions from industry stakeholders.

According to the draft EV Policy 2025, the Odisha government would provide an incentive at a rate of ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity on registration of an electric two-wheeler in the state. The subsidy will have a capping of ₹30,000. Earlier, the maximum subsidy was ₹20,000. The Odisha government hopes that with this increment, the demand for electric two-wheelers in the state will see a boost.

PTI has quoted a government official saying that, as high battery capacity electric scooters and two-wheelers have come to the market now, the government has decided to enhance the subsidy amount accordingly. Apart from two-wheelers, the Odisha government also provides subsidies for battery-operated three-wheelers, four-wheelers, taxis, trucks and buses. Under the proposed EV Policy 2025, which will remain in force till 2030, the Odisha government will enhance the incentives provided for four-wheeler light motor vehicles (transport) or taxis from ₹1.50 lakh to ₹2 lakh, the official said. The government would also provide an incentive of ₹20 lakh for registration of electric buses, he added.

Odisha EV Policy 2025: Who is eligible for subsidy

According to the policy document, the benefits will be extended to individuals who are permanent residents of Odisha, and each beneficiary can claim purchase incentives once in each electric vehicle segment. The draft EV policy also proposes a dedicated corpus of ₹15 crore to fund research and development (R&D) activities in the segment.

The Odisha Electric Policy, 2021, which came into effect in September 2021, had an objective that EVs made up 20 per cent of the fresh registrations over the next four years. However, the target could not be achieved, and the percentage was only nine during this period. Hence, the government decided to implement the new policy to boost the sector. Under the proposed policy, the state is targeting that EVs make up 50 per cent of the new registrations by 2030.

