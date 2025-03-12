HT Auto
Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle prices hiked by up to 10,000

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 12 Mar 2025, 16:01 PM
  • The Rorr EZ electric motorcycle is now more expensive on the top two variants while the starting prices remains the same. The new prices have been applicable since February 1, 2025.
Oben Rorr EZ
The Oben Rorr EZ is the most accessible electric motorcycle from the brand and is now ₹10,000 more expensive on the top trims
Oben Electric has announced it has increased prices on the Rorr EZ electric motorcycle by up to 10,000. The price hike on the Oben Rorr EZ is applicable on the higher variants, while the starting price remains the same at 89,999 (ex-showroom). The Rorr EZ is available with three battery options: 2.4 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh. The new prices have been applicable since February 1, 2025.

Oben Rorr EZ Battery PacksOld PriceNew PriceDifference
2.4 kWh 89,999 89,999-
3.4 kWh 99,999 109,999 10,000
4.4 kWh 109,999 119,999 10,000

The Oben Rorr EZ is the brand’s most accessible offering and is positioned below the Oben Rorr. The 2.6 kWh battery pack can run up to 110 km on a single charge with a charging time of 45 minutes. The 3.4 kWh battery pack promises 140 km on a single charge with a charging time of 1.30 hours. The top-spec trim gets the 4.4 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 175 km and a charging time of 2 hours. All charging times mentioned are with the optional fast charging.

Also Read : Oben Rorr EZ: This electric bike gets a driver alert system. Check out other key features

Oben Rorr EZ
The Oben Rorr EZ packs a 7.5 kW (10 bhp) PMS motor with 52 Nm of peak torque and can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds
Oben Rorr EZ Specifications

Powering the Oben Rorr EZ is the PMS electric motor that generates 7.5 kW (10 bhp) and 52 Nm of peak torque. Oben says the electric motorcycle can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 95 kmph. The e-bike gets telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The model is underpinned by an ARX frame while riding on 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking comes from discs at either end.

Oben Rorr EZ Features

On the feature front, the Oben Rorr EZ packs all-LED lighting, a floating digital instrument cluster, geofencing, theft protection, Unified Brake Assist, Driver Alert System (DAS) and more. Oben offers a comprehensive warranty package of 3 years/75,000 km (whichever is earlier) on the Rorr EZ. The bike competes against offerings like the Revolt RV400 BRZ, while it will soon face heat from the upcoming Ola Roadster X electric commuter.

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2025, 16:01 PM IST

