Oben Rorr electric motorcycle bags over 17,000 pre-bookings, Deliveries in 2023

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle start-up Oben Electric has garnered over 17,000 bookings for its Rorr electric motorcycle. Speaking to HT Auto, Madhumita Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, Oben Electric, confirmed that the company is sitting on a promising order bank as it gears up to begin deliveries in the first quarter of 2023. The manufacturer launched the Rorr back in March this year and while deliveries were set to begin around Diwali, it was delayed. The company is finally gearing up to begin production in December, in-keeping with the new timeline.

Madhumita Agrawal said, “If you look at pan India, we have 17,000 bookings. In the first batch, we are taking the nine cities. We have taken the pre-bookings right now and we will be starting the test drives in these cities soon. We start getting the first down payment then. So that is our initial plan for the first phase."

Oben Electric will begin operations in nine cities across the country starting with its home market Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. The start-up will then expand to newer cities in a phased manner. Oben plans to have dealerships and believes that offline distribution is still a crucial part of two-wheeler sales. The company recently raised $4 million (about ₹32.67 crore) in a Pre-Series A round of funding. The new investment will be utilised towards completing existing orders, improving production volumes and expanding the distribution network.

The Oben Rorr is priced from ₹ 99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) with prices varying depending on the state subsidies

“In December is when we see we'll be starting production," Madhumita Agrawal added. “There will be certain trial runs done in December, January and then we see that the first quarter next year is when we'll start our initial sale starting with Bangalore and then going up to other cities."

Oben's manufacturing facility is located near Bengaluru and can be scaled up to produce 300,000 units a year, revealed Agrawal. She further said that the company aims to produce about 50,000 units in the first year, which will ramp up to 100,000 units once the Series A funding of $50 million rolls in. The focus for now will be the first 50,000 units.

The Oben Rorr e-motorcycle rivals 150 cc offerings like the Bajaj Pulsar P150, Honda X-Blade, Yamaha FZ and others. It’s powered by a 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 200 km on a single charge. The electric motorcycle uses a PMS electric motor with 10 kW (13.4 bhp) and 72 Nm of peak torque. The company says 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds, while the top speed is restricted to 100 kmph. The bike gets three riding modes - Eco, City and Havoc.

The Rorr gets a charging time of just two hours, which remains one of its USPs, with a high-powered cable fixed with the electric motorcycle that can charge using a standard 15 amp socket. The Rorr is priced from ₹99,999 (ex-showroom Delhi, after FAME subsidy). Prices will vary depending on the state subsidies.

