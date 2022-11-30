HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Bags Over 17,000 Pre Bookings, Deliveries In 2023

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle bags over 17,000 pre-bookings, deliveries in 2023

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle start-up Oben Electric has garnered over 17,000 bookings for its Rorr electric motorcycle. Speaking to HT Auto, Madhumita Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, Oben Electric, confirmed that the company is sitting on a promising order bank as it gears up to begin deliveries in the first quarter of 2023. The manufacturer launched the Rorr back in March this year and while deliveries were set to begin around Diwali, it was delayed. The company is finally gearing up to begin production in December, in-keeping with the new timeline.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2022, 16:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Production for the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is expected to begin by mid-December
Production for the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is expected to begin by mid-December
Production for the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is expected to begin by mid-December
Production for the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is expected to begin by mid-December

Also Read : Oben raises $4 million in pre-series round, Rorr deliveries from Q1 2023

Madhumita Agrawal said, “If you look at pan India, we have 17,000 bookings. In the first batch, we are taking the nine cities. We have taken the pre-bookings right now and we will be starting the test drives in these cities soon. We start getting the first down payment then. So that is our initial plan for the first phase."

Oben Electric will begin operations in nine cities across the country starting with its home market Bengaluru, followed by Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. The start-up will then expand to newer cities in a phased manner. Oben plans to have dealerships and believes that offline distribution is still a crucial part of two-wheeler sales. The company recently raised $4 million (about 32.67 crore) in a Pre-Series A round of funding. The new investment will be utilised towards completing existing orders, improving production volumes and expanding the distribution network.

The Oben Rorr is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) with prices varying depending on the state subsidies
The Oben Rorr is priced from 99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) with prices varying depending on the state subsidies
The Oben Rorr is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) with prices varying depending on the state subsidies
The Oben Rorr is priced from 99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) with prices varying depending on the state subsidies

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200 (HT Auto photo)
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo H200
₹53,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

“In December is when we see we'll be starting production," Madhumita Agrawal added. “There will be certain trial runs done in December, January and then we see that the first quarter next year is when we'll start our initial sale starting with Bangalore and then going up to other cities."

Also Read : Oben Rorr first ride review: Starter electric bike for everyday commute

Oben's manufacturing facility is located near Bengaluru and can be scaled up to produce 300,000 units a year, revealed Agrawal. She further said that the company aims to produce about 50,000 units in the first year, which will ramp up to 100,000 units once the Series A funding of $50 million rolls in. The focus for now will be the first 50,000 units.

The Oben Rorr e-motorcycle rivals 150 cc offerings like the Bajaj Pulsar P150, Honda X-Blade, Yamaha FZ and others. It’s powered by a 4.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that promises a range of 200 km on a single charge. The electric motorcycle uses a PMS electric motor with 10 kW (13.4 bhp) and 72 Nm of peak torque. The company says 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds, while the top speed is restricted to 100 kmph. The bike gets three riding modes - Eco, City and Havoc.

The Rorr gets a charging time of just two hours, which remains one of its USPs, with a high-powered cable fixed with the electric motorcycle that can charge using a standard 15 amp socket. The Rorr is priced from 99,999 (ex-showroom Delhi, after FAME subsidy). Prices will vary depending on the state subsidies.

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 16:57 PM IST
TAGS: oben electric rorr oben rorr electric motorcycles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents
The Duke 390 and Ultraviolette F77 have an aggressive design and similar hardware as well.
Electric vs Petrol: Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke specs comparison
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Oben Rorr electric motorcycle bags over 17,000 pre-bookings, Deliveries in 2023
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle bags over 17,000 pre-bookings, Deliveries in 2023
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled as a sand-conquering sportscar
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato unveiled as a sand-conquering sportscar
Ultraviolette F77 becomes India’s first e-bike to get Bosch Dual-Channel ABS
Ultraviolette F77 becomes India’s first e-bike to get Bosch Dual-Channel ABS
KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
Nissan uses AI to end traffic jams on highways; uses 100 units of Rogue SUVs
Nissan uses AI to end traffic jams on highways; uses 100 units of Rogue SUVs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city