Oben Electric to launch new entry-level e-bike, flagship model planned for 2025

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle startup Oben Electric is all set to expand its range with three new products in the pipeline. In a recent conversation with HT Auto, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO - Oben Electric, revealed that the brand has three more models in the pipeline with an entry-level e-bike and a new flagship in the works.

New Electric Motorcycles Coming From Oben In 2025

“Our competition is ICE [motorcycles]." Madhumita Agrawal said. “The consumer is shifting from ICE and we need to give him something better from what he is riding right now." The brand is gearing up to launch three new models, a 100 cc equivalent electric motorcycle, a new 150 cc flagship motorcycle positioned above the Rorr, and a new e-bike for exports.

The Oben Rorr EZ is the first of the four new products announced by the company

Agrawal revealed that Oben wants to be present in every ICE (Internallec Combustion Engine) motorcycle segment in the mass market space. The company recently launched the Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle, a 125 cc equivalent, joining the Oben Rorr which takes on 150 cc bikes. The founder said, "The 100 cc equivalent e-bike will be for the masses and quite economical as well. There would be certain export models that will be coming soon. For exports, we will test the markets for the first six to eight months and then when we go, we go with a full-fledged rollout."

Oben Electric previously announced its plans to introduce four new models in the coming months. The brand kicked things off with the Rorr EZ, a 125 cc equivalent launched earlier this month, whereas the 100 cc and 150+ cc equivalent e-bikes will only arrive in the second quarter of 2025. Without revealing major details, Agrawal hinted at more features and tech on its flagship motorcycle.

We reckon the Rorr will see a new variant, much like the Rorr EZ is based on the same platform with fewer features and tech.

Oben Electric says it's on track to open 50 dealerships pan India by the end of FY2025. The company has 11 outlets operational so far

Sales And Service Expansion In Focus

Oben Electric has been rapidly expanding this year after taking smaller steps in 2023 with sales restricted to only Bengaluru. The company announced its target to have 50 dealerships pan India and currently has 11 outlets operational so far. The brand is present in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur and more, and is on track to further expand its network.

While expansion is vital to the brand’s success, Madhumita says it is equally important to ensure that each of its stores makes money. The company has about 500 Rorr e-bikes on the road so far with nine stores live. That’s a per-store average of 15-18 vehicles, which Agrawal says is higher than most other new EV players.

“The first six months were about opening stores with service centres in bigger markets and gaining some learning. We will now be expanding more aggressively," Agrawal added. Delhi is quickly becoming Oben Electric’s biggest market in India. The brand has two dealerships in place with a third coming up soon. Delhi-NCR has been quick to cross Bengaluru to become the company’s biggest market so far. Agrawal further revealed that Jaipur is an equally fast-growing market for Oben Electric. Uttar Pradesh is the next frontier where the company plans to expand its presence.

New Manufacturing Facility Likely In North India

Speaking about its growth prospects concerning volumes in 2025, Agrawal said, “We are looking forward to volumes of 1,000 to 1,500 units per month in the coming year. We have a production capacity of 1 lakh units per year. We have vehicle, battery, and motor assembly, along with a fast charger and control unit. For the next two years, we are good to continue in this plant."

“The core will always be on R&D and service. When you have in-house R&D, you have better service as well, because you exactly the know the system inside-out. Another focus with expansion that how robust we make our service capabilities," Agrawal added.

While new products will grab attention in 2025, Oben aims to go back to developing more R&D to improve its range. The company has a roadmap for R&D, product and network expansion in place. It’s also looking at a new manufacturing facility in North India towards the end of the decade to improve its presence and make it more logistically friendly.

