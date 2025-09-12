Oben Rorr electric motorcycles get benefits worth 35,000

Oben Electric, the Bengaluru-based EV start-up, has kicked off the festive season with the launch of its ‘Mega Festive Utsav’ program. The initiative brings a host of exclusive benefits for buyers of its flagship electric motorcycles, the Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ, making them more appealing and accessible to urban commuters.

As part of the festive campaign, customers can avail benefits of up to 35,000. This includes a price benefit of ₹20,000 already factored into the motorcycles’ pricing, cashback of up to ₹10,000, and an assured gold coin with every purchase. Adding a dash of excitement, Oben Electric will also be giving one lucky customer a chance to win an iPhone.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, said the campaign is aimed at making electric motorcycles easier to own during the festive season. “With the Rorr EZ series, we have created electric motorcycles that deliver performance, reliability, and cutting-edge technology tailored for urban commuting. The Mega Festive Utsav offers further strengthen this promise by making e-motorcycles more accessible, while reinforcing our larger vision of driving mass adoption of electric mobility across the country," she said.

The spotlight of the campaign is the Rorr EZ Sigma, the company’s latest commuter EV. It offers a range of up to 175 km (IDC), a top speed of 95 km/h, and quick acceleration (0–40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds). It also features three adaptive ride modes (Eco, City, Havoc), a reverse mode for navigating tight city spaces, and a 5-inch TFT display with navigation and smart alerts.

Meanwhile, the Rorr EZ continues as the entry point into Oben’s lineup, offering three battery options—2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh—allowing buyers to choose performance and range based on their daily needs. Prices for the Rorr EZ series start at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), with availability both through dealerships and Amazon.

Oben Electric is also strengthening its retail footprint. Currently operating 50 showrooms in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur, Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, the company has set its sights on expanding to 150+ outlets across 50+ cities by the end of this financial year.

Founded in 2020, Oben Electric designs and manufactures its motorcycles and key EV components entirely in India. With over 25 patents, advanced LFP battery technology, the company currently has a 1 lakh-unit annual production capacity at its Bengaluru facility.

