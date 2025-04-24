Oben Electric launches India's most affordable battery protection plan

Oben Electric has announced a battery protection plan for its customers. The plan is called Protect 8/80 and it will be available to the customers starting May 1st. It offers 8 years or 80,000 km of coverage, at a price of ₹9,999. Offered under the brand’s Oben Protect platform, the warranty ensures complete coverage on battery performance, including repairs, replacements, and all battery-related concerns.

Customers are guaranteed that the Rorr EZ’s top speed and acceleration will remain consistent over the warranty period. Moreover, the warranty is also fully transferable. Oben's LFP battery has been designed, developed, and manufactured in-house to suit the demanding Indian terrain and climate. The company claims that their batteries can withstand up to 50% higher temperature, ensuring high reliability and optimal performance even in extreme conditions.

The Protect 8/80 plan is accessible to both current and prospective customers, providing coverage for the 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh battery options of the Rorr EZ. Tailored for daily commuters, the Rorr EZ features an IDC range of 175 km, accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in merely 3.3 seconds, and achieves a maximum speed of 95 km/h. It is priced from an ex-showroom cost of ₹89,999. The new battery warranty plan is available at Oben Electric’s 36 showrooms across the country.

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, said, “With the Rorr EZ, we’ve redefined the commuter electric motorcycle experience. The introduction of this new battery protect plan reflects our unwavering confidence in our technology and our commitment to ensuring long-term customer satisfaction. It’s our way of ensuring riders, whether new or future owners, experience dependable performance and complete peace of mind every single day."

Oben Rorr EZ Features

On the feature front, the Oben Rorr EZ packs all-LED lighting, a floating digital instrument cluster, geofencing, theft protection, Unified Brake Assist, Driver Alert System (DAS) and more. Oben offers a comprehensive warranty package of 3 years/75,000 km (whichever is earlier) on the Rorr EZ. The bike competes against offerings like the Revolt RV400 BRZ, while it will soon face heat from the upcoming Ola Roadster X electric commuter.

