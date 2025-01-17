Now you can charge your electric vehicle anywhere. Here's how

Stranded with an electric vehicle which has run out of charge is one of the worst nightmare for any EV owner. Till date, while many of the nations globally had roadside EV charging assistance available, India didn’t. Now thought, the assistance and services company, Allianz Partners India, has announced that it has been granted the patent by The Patent Office, Government of India, for its Portable Mobile Charger (PMC), titled “System and Method of Servicing and Recharging Stranded Electric Vehicles Through E-Mobility Assistance Vehicles".

Developed by Allianz Partners India, the technology is claimed to be designed to meet the increasing demand for charging solutions for EV users.The PMC features a 20 kW DC fast charging system powered by lithium-ion battery packs. It supports both CCS and CHAdeMO charging protocols, incorporates advanced safety features for high-voltage operations, and includes a hydraulic speclift with roadside repair capabilities for added convenience.

The PMC is currently operational in five cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Interestingly, Allianz Partners India was also granted a patent for its Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger (TMC), titled “System and Method of Recharging Stranded Two-Wheeled Electric Vehicles Through Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger."

India’s increasing need for EV charging solutions

Earlier in the month, major automakers across the country had a meeting with Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. A large part of the discussions revolved around the upgrading of battery charging and swapping infrastructure. Industry representatives raised concerns regarding their strategic placement together with the need for universal standards to ensure seamless operation.

The government plans to set up 10,763 public charging stations across India under the FAME-II scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles). This would create a robust network to alleviate the range anxiety that the general public has and make EVs accessible to everyone.

Over the past years, the government has undertaken several initiatives that boost the EV ecosystem. The PM E-DRIVE scheme focuses on promoting electric buses, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers, with targets of introducing 14,028 e-buses, over two lakh e-three-wheelers, and nearly 25 lakh e-two-wheelers. In addition, e-trucks, e-ambulances, and revamped testing facilities are supported under the scheme.

