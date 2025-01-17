HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Now You Can Charge Your Electric Vehicle Anywhere. Here's How

Now you can charge your electric vehicle anywhere. Here's how

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2025, 12:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Developed by Allianz Partners India the Portable Mobile Charger (PMC) are available across five cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore an
...
Allianz Partners
The PMC is currently operational in five cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad
Allianz Partners
The PMC is currently operational in five cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad

Stranded with an electric vehicle which has run out of charge is one of the worst nightmare for any EV owner. Till date, while many of the nations globally had roadside EV charging assistance available, India didn’t. Now thought, the assistance and services company, Allianz Partners India, has announced that it has been granted the patent by The Patent Office, Government of India, for its Portable Mobile Charger (PMC), titled “System and Method of Servicing and Recharging Stranded Electric Vehicles Through E-Mobility Assistance Vehicles".

Developed by Allianz Partners India, the technology is claimed to be designed to meet the increasing demand for charging solutions for EV users.The PMC features a 20 kW DC fast charging system powered by lithium-ion battery packs. It supports both CCS and CHAdeMO charging protocols, incorporates advanced safety features for high-voltage operations, and includes a hydraulic speclift with roadside repair capabilities for added convenience.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Battre Electric Mobility Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon1.2 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
Range Icon220 km
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
BatteryCapacity Icon1.44 kWh Range Icon110 km
₹99,999
Compare
Odysse Electric Trot (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Trot
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹99,999
Compare

Also Read : Hyundai Creta EV vs Maruti e Vitara: All set to light up Auto Expo 2025

The PMC is currently operational in five cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Interestingly, Allianz Partners India was also granted a patent for its Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger (TMC), titled “System and Method of Recharging Stranded Two-Wheeled Electric Vehicles Through Two-Wheeler Mobile Charger."

India’s increasing need for EV charging solutions

Earlier in the month, major automakers across the country had a meeting with Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. A large part of the discussions revolved around the upgrading of battery charging and swapping infrastructure. Industry representatives raised concerns regarding their strategic placement together with the need for universal standards to ensure seamless operation.

The government plans to set up 10,763 public charging stations across India under the FAME-II scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles). This would create a robust network to alleviate the range anxiety that the general public has and make EVs accessible to everyone.

Also Read : Electric car sales rise 25% globally in 2024. What propels this spike

Over the past years, the government has undertaken several initiatives that boost the EV ecosystem. The PM E-DRIVE scheme focuses on promoting electric buses, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers, with targets of introducing 14,028 e-buses, over two lakh e-three-wheelers, and nearly 25 lakh e-two-wheelers. In addition, e-trucks, e-ambulances, and revamped testing facilities are supported under the scheme.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2025, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.