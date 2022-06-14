HT Auto
Noida-based EV startup One Electric Motorcycles starts export to eight country

Noida-based EV startup One Electric Motorcycles starts export to eight country 

One Electric Motorcycles' CEO said the company is focusing on expansion as it wants to become a global electric motorcycle company.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2022, 03:18 PM
One Electric Motorcycles stated that while the requirements of the Indian and African markets are similar, the markets of the Middle East pose the toughest challenge. (One Electric Motorcycles)
One Electric Motorcycles stated that while the requirements of the Indian and African markets are similar, the markets of the Middle East pose the toughest challenge.

Noida-based electric vehicle startup One Electric Motorcycles has announced that it has started exporting its products to the eighth country along with its domestic operations. One Electric stated apart from five African countries, the United States and Nepal, it will now start trials in the Middle East region. The EV company also added that it is currently planning to achieve 20,000 unit sales per month across three continents by the end of 2022.

One Electric stated that while the requirements of the Indian and African markets are similar, the markets of the Middle East pose the toughest challenge. CEO of the company, Gaurav Uppal said, “In the Middle East market not only do we require a constant speed of 100 Kmph, but should be able to manage this at 50°C ambient temperature, with a cooling system."

(Also read | One Electric commence deliveries of KRIDN electric motorcycle )

The company, however, remains confident about the cooling system that its EVs feature. “Each region has its own specific requirements and challenges, and our design architecture enables for a quick adaptation to suit those specific requirements," Shah added.

The EV company also shared that powertrain requirements in terms of speed and torque vary in different regions and hence they use both hub motors and mid-drive motors to suit the requirements accordingly.

(Also read | This EV maker logs over 300% growth in May )

Uppal said that the homemade EV brand is focusing on expansion as it wants to become a global electric motorcycle company, and has plans to touchdown 15 countries by the end of this year. Currently, One Electric Motorcycles is in the process of assessing the European market and is working on meeting the technical requirements. “The European Union's decision to phase out ICE engines by the year 2035 will open up interesting opportunities for us," Shah said.

 

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2022, 03:18 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility EV EVs One Electric Electric scooter
