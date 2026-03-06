Next-gen Volkswagen Golf previewed; Debuts in 2028 with EV and hybrid options

The Volkswagen Golf will enter its ninth generation later this decade, and an image previewing the upcoming model has recently surfaced after it was shown to Volkswagen workers at an internal meeting. The image offers an early glimpse of the hatchback, with the carmaker reaffirming production will continue at the brand’s long-standing Wolfsburg facility.

The silhouette shared during the presentation indicates that the next-generation Golf will carry notable changes to its exterior proportions and detailing when compared to the current Mk8.5 version. Among the visible changes is a larger roof-mounted spoiler, paired with a more upright tail section. These adjustments are likely aimed at optimising airflow around the vehicle, a factor that remains crucial for EVs where aerodynamic efficiency directly influences driving range.

The image is believed to showcase the battery-electric version of the upcoming model. From the side, it appears to have its wheels placed further apart relative to the body, hinting at the use of the Volkswagen Group’s forthcoming Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). This architecture is expected to underpin several future EVs from the group and is designed to allow a longer wheelbase within a compact footprint, which typically translates to improved cabin space.

Next-gen VW Golf: Dual-powertrain strategy

The ninth-generation Golf will be offered with both ICE and electric powertrains. The fully electric variant is expected to adopt the name Volkswagen ID Golf, following the naming pattern used by the ID sub-brand of battery-electric offerings. The EV will feature an 800-volt electrical system alongside advanced battery technology for enhanced charging performance and extended driving range.

Alongside the electric model, Volkswagen plans to retain the ICE-powered Golf as part of the lineup. Rather than being built on an entirely new platform, this version will reportedly be based on a significantly updated iteration of the current car. It will likely incorporate hybrid powertrain options while carrying design updates that position it closer to the EV counterpart.

Next-gen VW Golf: Design ethos

The design direction for the upcoming Golf is being overseen by Andreas Mindt, who has previously indicated that the new generation model will draw cues from both the brand’s forthcoming EVs and earlier iterations of the Golf. Among past models, the Volkswagen Golf Mk7 has been highlighted as a key reference point due to its balanced interpretation of the model’s historical design themes combined with contemporary styling.

The interiors should also return to more conventional physical controls for certain essential functions. According to the company’s design leadership, controls for features such as climate settings and infotainment volume will continue to use dedicated buttons or switches rather than relying solely on touch-based interfaces.

Next-gen VW Golf: Digital architecture

Another important aspect of the electric Golf will be its underlying software ecosystem. Volkswagen is developing a new digital architecture for SSP-based cars in partnership with Rivian. This system is designed for greater integration between hardware and software, enabling more extensive over-the-air updates. Such capabilities could allow engineers to modify vehicle characteristics remotely, including aspects such as ride quality or system performance, through software revisions.

The ninth-generation Golf is scheduled to debut in 2028. When it arrives, it will mark a significant shift for the long-running hatchback, reflecting the brand’s dual-powertrain strategy of transitioning gradually toward electrification while retaining established model lines.

