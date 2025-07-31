Next-gen Oben Rorr EZ to launch on August 5. Here's what it is expected to get

The next-gen Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle is set to be launched on August 5, 2025. The Rorr EZ was first launched in November 2024. Bookings for the new Rorr EZ will open on the day of launch, with deliveries scheduled to begin from August 15 2025.

Oben noted that the new model will continue to be powered by Oben’s proprietary high-performance LFP battery technology, which is claimed to have a 50 per cent higher heat resistance and double the lifespan, delivering consistent reliability across India’s diverse riding conditions.

Besides this, Oben has not revealed any further details on the upcoming motorcycle. However, the company expressed that the new model will retain its commuter-first appeal while introducing bold upgrades for riders seeking more from their daily electric ride. Additionally, the teaser image showcases that the retain the design language of the current model as well.

Oben O100 Platform

Earlier this year, the electric bike maker had introduced its new O100 Platform that will underpin its sub ₹1 lakh models. The Oben O100 platform has been developed in-house at the brand’s R&D centre in Bengaluru. The company says its new platform will be modular and will be able to support multiple variants and battery options, which will be tailored to different customer segments. The new platform is also said to be future-ready and will allow “seamless integration of emerging technologies and infrastructure upgrades.

Oben Rorr EZ: Specs, features and price

The Rorr EZ is available in two variants, a 3.4 kWh version priced at ₹1,19,999 and a 4.4 kWh version at ₹1,29,999. It offers a top speed of 95 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. It delivers an IDC-certified range of up to 175 km and produces 52 Nm of torque. It runs on Oben’s proprietary ARX platform and in-house developed LFP battery technology, which the company claims offers twice the battery life and 50 per cent higher heat resistance.

Additional features include Geo-Fencing, Theft Protection, Unified Brake Assist (UBA), and Drive Assist System (DAS). The motorcycle is available in four colours: Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White.

