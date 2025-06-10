Next-gen Kia Seltos spotted testing with two front fascias. Can it be the Seltos EV

Kia appears to be preparing its popular Seltos SUV for an electric transformation, following in the footsteps of its sibling brand Hyundai 's Creta Electric. Spy shots of the upcoming 2026 Kia Seltos suggest that the next-generation model might include a fully electric variant—one that will feature distinct design cues to set it apart from the internal combustion and hybrid versions.

The Seltos EV could potentially take the mechanicals from the Creta Electric, meaning it could be offered with either a 42 kWh or 51.4 kWh battery pack paired to a 169 bhp front-mounted electric motor.

Although official confirmation is pending, visual evidence suggests Kia is adopting a dual-front-fascia strategy, possibly to differentiate the EV.

2026 Kia Seltos: Design

The camouflaged test vehicles reveal two clearly different front-end designs. Unlike the X Line variants Kia currently offers—where visual changes are largely cosmetic—the new Seltos prototypes exhibit noticeable changes to bumpers, grilles, and alloy wheel designs.

Both test mules also had charging ports at the front, implicating at least one of them could be an all-battery electric vehicle (BEV). This suggests a battery electric vehicle (BEV), and is consistent with how Hyundai is handling its Creta Electric. The Creta Electric uses a separate design language from the standard version while keeping the overall shape.

Kia's dual-front design could also hint at more than just styling variation—perhaps one fascia belongs to an EV, while the other belongs to a sportier petrol or hybrid model.

2026 Kia Seltos: Features

While the interiors remain under wraps, it is expected that the Seltos EV may feature EV-specific cabin updates such as a steering column-mounted gear selector, new interface elements, and reworked trim pieces. The emphasis is likely to be on minimalism, modern tech, and digital enhancements. Comfort and feature-rich interiors—already a strength for Kia—are expected to continue, possibly with tweaks to accommodate EV requirements.

2026 Kia Seltos: Specifications

The Seltos EV could potentially take the mechanicals from the Creta Electric, meaning it could be offered with either a 42 kWh or 51.4 kWh battery pack paired to a 169 bhp front-mounted electric motor. It is expected to provide a claimed range of up to 473 km, just as the Creta Electric.

Moreover, other specifics like the 0-100 kmph time are also likely to remain same as the Hyundai counterpart at 7.9 seconds. A hybrid powertrain variant is also expected to be on offer to take direct competition with offerings from Toyota and Maruti with their SUV's variants.

