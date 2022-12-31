New Year 2023: Top electric motorcycles to watch out for

Electric two-wheelers are becoming more and more popular. As of now, electric scooters are selling more than electric motorcycles. However, in 2023, the Indian market will be getting a lot of new electric motorcycles which should accelerate the electric two-wheeler market even further. Here are some of the new electric motorcycles that one should watch out for.

Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette says that the F77 was developed as performance electric motorcycle.

Ultraviolette F77 has been under development for a few years now. The motorcycle was launched this year and the deliveries will be beginning in January. The F77 is offered in two variants - Original and Recon. The bike has a claimed riding range of 206 km or 307 km, depending on the variant.

Tork Motors

Tork Motors claims a riding range of 180 km.

Tork Motors will be showcasing a new electric motorcycle at the Auto Expo. Along with it, there will be the refreshed version of the Kratos motorcycle that the brand sells. Tork currently sells two variants of the Kratos electric motorcycle. There is Standard and R.

Oben Rorr

Twist the throttle and the Oben Rorr ebike starts to roll on smoothly, without any lag at all. And there are also three riding modes to choose from - Eco, City and Havoc.

Oben is selling its Rorr electric motorcycle in seven states of India. The manufacturer will be beginning the deliveries of the Rorr in the first quarter of 2023. The motorcycle has a claimed riding range of 200 km in Eco mode. The battery pack measures 4.4 kWh and the Rorr has a claimed top speed of 100 kmph.

Matter

The Matter electric bike is powered by an integrated, high-energy density, five kWh Power Pack - the matterEnergy 1.0, which houses the Battery pack, the Battery Management System (BMS), the Drive Train Unit (DTU).

Matter, an Ahemdabad-based start-up has unveiled its first electric motorcycle. It has been built by the start-up from the ground up. What is special about it is that it is the first geared electric motorcycle. As of now, the name of the motorcycle has not been decided. The bookings of the motorcycle will open next year.

Honda's global electric motorcycle

Honda's electric motorcycle teased. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/metrohondaca)

Honda's new electric motorcycle is expected to be unveiled globally in January 2023. When it will be launched in India is not yet known. The new motorcycle will be part of the ten new electric vehicles that the Japanese manufacturer is planning. As of now, nothing is known about Honda's electric motorcycle.

