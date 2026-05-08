New Tesla Roadster trademark filed. Is the new-gen electric sports car finally happening?

Tesla has filed a patent for the nomenclature Roadster, which indicates the electric car major is possibly working on the second-generation iteration of the electric sports car. The OEM announced the second-generation Roadster nearly a decade ago. The sports car was originally supposed to enter production in 2020. However, the project got delayed, and six years after its expected arrival, the new trademark suggests the EV might finally be happening.

The new trademark filings are possibly the best indicator yet that the long-promised Tesla Roadster sports car is finally arriving.

Tesla has always been known for overpromising and underdelivering. The carmaker has been notoriously known for failing to deliver products on the promised timeline. The same happened with the second-generation Tesla Roadster project as well.

The logo features Roadster script at the top of an asymmetrical hexagon with stylised lines extending from the bottom.

The automaker filed the new trademark at the end of April 2026, which appears to be the logo or badge of the new Roadster. The logo features Roadster script at the top of an asymmetrical hexagon with stylised lines extending from the bottom. This was filed after filing two others in February this year. One of those was for Roadster branding, while the other was a silhouette of a low-slung coupe. The OEM filed to use the ‘Roadster’ branding on an assortment of goods, including electric vehicles, clothing, and batteries.

Tesla has not said much about the Roadster in recent years. However, the new trademark filings are possibly the best indicator yet that the long-promised sports car is finally arriving. In a recent earnings report, the automaker said that it is still preparing to produce the next-gen model.

The original Tesla Roadster was built on a modified Lotus Elise chassis and was the first highway-legal production all-electric car to use lithium-ion battery cells. Approximately 2,450 units of the EV were produced, which are now considered collectables. The EV made headlines globally when a 2010 Tesla Roadster model personally owned by Elon Musk was launched into space in 2018 as a dummy payload for the Falcon heavy rocket.

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