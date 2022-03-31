New Tata Tigor EV sedan launched in Nepal

Tata Motors has introduced the new Tigor EV in Nepal in three variants XE, XM, and XZ+.

Tata Tigor EV has been launched in the market of Nepal. The company has launched the new car in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. The new electric car has been priced starting from NPR 29.99 Lakhs for the base XE trim and extends up to NPR 32.99 Lakhs for the top-spec XZ+ trim.

The new Tigor EV comes with an extended ARAI certified range of 306 kms. It packs a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack which is also IP67 rated. The overall output from its motor stands at 55 kW (power) and 170 Nm (peak torque).

