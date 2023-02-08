HT Auto
New S1 Air variant to launch soon? Ola likely to make announcement tomorrow

Ola Electric will be making a series of announcements tomorrow. The brand has been releasing teasers on its social media. The brand might reveal a new variant of the S1 Air tomorrow along with other announcements. The S1 Air is the most affordable electric scooter in the portfolio of Ola Electric. The manufacturer has not yet opened the purchase window for the S1 Air, they only took the reservations.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2023, 17:38 PM
File photo of Ola S1 Air used for representation purpose only.
Ola Electric said that the deliveries of the S1 Air will start in April 2023. The S1 Air currently sits below the S1 and the S1 Pro in the line-up.

The brand claims that it would be able to cover around 100 km on a single charge from its 2.47 kWh battery pack. Powering the Ola S1 Air is a 4.5kW motor and it has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph. The S1 Air though is significantly lighter and weighs 99 kilos. It also gets telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers while drum brakes come on both wheels.

Also Read : Ola S1 vs rivals: Which one to choose

The Ola S1 Air continues to get the same seven-inch TFT display that is found on the S1 Pro. It also packs in a reverse button, hill-hold functionality, multiple profiles set up and proximity alert. In fact, the MoveOS 3 will come as standard. However, as of now, it is now known what all features will make their way to the S1 Air. The cargo space is slightly less though at 34 litres vis-a-vis 36 litres on the S1 Pro. But it is expected to benefit from a flat floorbed which promises to make keeping additional things easier than on the curved floorboard on the S1 and S1 Pro.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2023, 17:38 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Air S1 S1 Pro electric vehicles electric scooters
